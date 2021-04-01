'People of the Passion' celebrates the message and characters of the Easter story

Ainsley Earhardt's new special "People of the Passion" on Fox Nation provides an inside look at the characters of the Easter story, and celebrates the message of the Christian holiday.

The special - available on the platform now - features special guest, Daniel Darling, author of, "The Characters of Easter."

"People of the Passion" focuses its narrative on the flawed characters surrounding Jesus at the time of his death and resurrection.

Disciples, like John and Peter, as well as story villains like Pontius Pilate, feature prominently in the special - reminding us that Jesus chose, and interacted with, relatable people in this timeless story.

"What is amazing to me is to see the way that Jesus treated Judas," Darling said. "Jesus calls him 'friend.' And it tells me the kind of love Jesus has, even for his enemies."

Darling asserts that the audience should feel "pity" towards Judas regarding his betrayal of Jesus, as opposed to anger, and that Judas tragically put his hope in a political solution, instead of a spiritual one.

NEW DOC REVISITS 'PASSION OF THE CHRIST' CONTROVERSY

"The Characters of Easter" author also discusses Pilate’s culpability in the death of Jesus. He says that Pilate caved into the mob and chose "power," when he released Jesus to be crucified.

Yet, Darling questions whether or not Pilate felt remorse for his actions after the crucifixion, leaving the door open for the possibility of redemption for the Roman official.

"There is a pathway to greatness in the kingdom of God, but it’s at odds with the way we think about greatness, with the way we think about power," Darling adds.

Darling says that Jesus and the story of Easter tell us that greatness is achieved through "self-sacrifice" and service to others, as portrayed by the apostle James and his brother John.

"People of the Passion" is available now and reiterates the importance of the Easter story and Jesus’ resurrection, giving people hope for eternity.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

To watch "People of The Passion," visit Fox Nation and sign up today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities and thrilling blockbusters.