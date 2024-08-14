New ‘Snow White’ star Rachel Zegler stirs more controversy with ‘Free Palestine’ post: ‘Great choice, Disney'

Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney’s live-action "Snow White" reboot, started a social media firestorm with an anti-Israel post on Monday.

The actress, who has already polarized audiences with her outspoken liberal political opinions and criticism of the original "Snow White" film’s more traditional themes, ratcheted up the controversy with a "Free Palestine" message tacked onto the end of a post thanking fans for watching the latest "Snow White" trailer.

"And always remember, free Palestine," the "Hunger Games" actress shared to X on Monday.

LIBERAL HOLLYWOOD FIGURES CONDEMN HAMAS AS 'BRUTAL' TERRORISTS, CALL ON BIDEN TO LEAVE NO HOSTAGES BEHIND

The message followed her original post, which read, "i love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind. i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now."

Disney released its first official teaser trailer for the new "Snow White" adaptation over the weekend. It offered a new look at the title character – played by Zegler – the CGI-enhanced Seven Dwarves, and the evil queen played by Israeli actress, Gal Gadot.

Zegler’s "free Palestine" post stirred up a wave an intense reaction on X, including people accusing her of making a subtle attack on her co-star Gadot.

Gadot has defended her home country from anger and criticism following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre that killed around 1,500 people in the country. Last year, the actress spearheaded the Hollywood screening of a 47-minute video of the atrocities committed by Hamas during the October 7 surprise attack on Israel.

The screening prompted violent protests and was criticized as "insensitive" to Palestinians. Zegler’s pro-Palestinian post comes as anti-Israel agitators have called for a boycott against the film due to Gadot’s role.

‘STRANGER THINGS' STAR SUPPORTS ISRAEL IN STRONG STATEMENT, SLAMS THOSE JUSTIFYING VIOLENCE

Newsweek opinion contributor Joel Peltin argued Zegler’s post is a dig at Gadot, writing, "Rachel Zegler is trolling her much more famous and beautiful Snow White co-star Gal Gadot. Disney continues to hire the wrong actors to represent their brand. Rather than promoting a film, they choose to embarrass themselves and the studio."

Tablet Magazine deputy audience editor Isaac de Castro commented, "She could have turned down this role instead of starring alongside Gal Gadot. She could have also not worked with Spielberg, who handed her her breakout role. Instead, she’ll tweet petty slights aimed at her co-star to muddy the fact that she can’t even stick to her own principles when it’s inconvenient for her career."

Pro-Israel journalist Eve Barlow posted, "Nothing less classy than s------- on your far superior costar."

Jewish author and commentator Uri Kurlianchik wrote, "Disney have an interesting marketing strategy for Snow White. It co-stars Israeli Gal Gadot, making sure Israel-haters will boycott it, and Israel-hater Rachel Zegler, making sure pro-Israelis will be loathe to watch it. Is there some way to alienate neutral viewers too?"

Others simply trashed Zegler for voicing the opinion.

Journalist Katya Sedgwick replied to the actress, stating, "Free Palestine from centuries of Arab terror."

ILTV Israel News reporter Emily Schrader wrote, "What a sad petty and ignorant person you are."

And conservative commentator Ian Haworth slammed the studio behind the new "Snow White" for casting Zegler, stating, "Great choice @Disney."

Reps for Disney and Zegler did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.