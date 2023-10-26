‘Snow White’ reboot star who slammed 1937 original remarks on ‘backlash’ she has gotten for being 'outspoken'

Disney’s live action "Snow White" film star Rachel Zegler has recently spoken out on some of the backlash she has received for her "outspokenness" throughout her Hollywood career.

In a quote she provided The Wrap for her feature in its 2023 "Latino Power List," the actress of Colombian and Polish descent acknowledged "backlash" she has gotten for her "outspokenness." The statement follow months of backlash the actress received for her comments on how outdated the original animated "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" was.

Not apologizing for courting any controversy, Zegler’s statement indicated that she believes the pushback and criticism she has received are what comes with her being "fearless and loud" to earn her place in Hollywood.

She began by telling the outlet, "It’s an honor to be recognized in a way that both celebrates our heritage and lifts up the contributions we all make to this industry, where it can be particularly hard for us to be seen and heard in a meaningful way."

The Wrap’s blurb on the Latina actress mentioned that her role in the upcoming "Snow White" reboot has "drawn its fair share of controversy," though it added, "to see a new generation of young girls see a Latina actress in the role will be revolutionary."

Zegler commented on being this role model in the face of the heat she has taken, stating, "To young Latino performers coming up in the industry, I would tell them to know their worth, and to make sure they’re loud about having seats at the tables they deserve to be at."

"I have learned the hard way that we have to be fearless and loud in order to be heard, and to prepare for the backlash that occasionally comes with that outspokenness," she added.

A rep for Zegler told Fox News Digital that the actress statement represented "her thoughts on the industry in general," adding that "Snow White was not mentioned in her quotes."

Zegler and her upcoming Snow White reboot have been the center of controversy for months now after it was revealed that the new film would replace some of the classic elements of the original 1937 animated film with more progressive ones.

Over the summer, new set photos from the film’s production appeared to confirm that Disney decided to replace the seven dwarves with seven "magical creatures" of various sizes, races and genders.

The move followed public criticism of the production by "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage.

During a podcast last year, Dinklage – who has dwarfism – claimed, "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me."

He added, "You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man?"

Zegler herself incited public anger when recent videos of her ridiculing the seemingly anti-feminist themes of the old Snow White went viral on social media this summer.

The clips of the actress which were taken from interviews as she was attending Disney’s D23 Expo last year, depicted her scoffing at the love story between the prince and the title character in the nearly 90-year-old film.

In one, she said, "I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time."

In the clip, Zegler also shot down the idea that the new film would be a "love story." The actress added, "We have a different approach to, what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story, just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude. It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful."

In another clip , Zegler added that the new version of her character is "not going to be saved by the prince and she's not going to be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

At the time, X users slammed Zegler’s comments and predicted the upcoming film will be a progressive mess.

"It's no longer 1937, guys," State Freedom Caucus Network Comms Director Greg Price said. "Instead of a kiss from Prince Charming, Snow White will be woken up by a WhatsApp message from her boss at the corporate job that she hates."

Conservative X account "End Wokeness" asked, "How many billions will this Snow White remake cost Disney?"

"It's not 1937 anymore. Instead of falling in love with her Prince, Snow White freezes her eggs," The Redheaded Libertarian tweeted.

Zegler responded to similar comments on X in August, posting, "I hope the world becomes kinder."

