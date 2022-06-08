New Orleans Democratic councilman fed up with crime, street stunts: 'This is not Gotham City'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illegal street stunts are plaguing the city of New Orleans, prompting one local Democratic official to call for law and order.

New Orleans councilman Oliver Thomas (D) joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the trend, warning the behavior is "totally unacceptable" and will not be tolerated moving forward.

"This outburst of indiscriminate crime in too many of our cities includes New Orleans," Thomas told co-host Carley Shimkus. "People want a balanced response. We want to reform the system. We want 21st-century policing. We want respect for the law, just like we want respect for our citizens, but we don't want to see anything goes.

CHICAGO 6-YEAR-OLD GRAZED BY BULLET: POLICE

"When I use the term Gotham City, too often there are people who think in our cities and in New Orleans that they can do what they want, when they want, how they want, where they want, and to whom they want," he continued.

A police car was reportedly stomped on during the illegal stunts, as people did donuts in the middle of an intersection.

"They stopped the emergency lanes in case people had emergencies to get to the hospital," Thomas said. "They had no regard for businesses, and in a couple of the videos, some… that were taken down, these cars that were spinning out of control actually hit and hurt a couple of people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was a total disrespect, not just for the law, but for every citizen who lives in the city of New Orleans," he continued.

Meanwhile, San Francisco voters recalled far-left District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday night, as Americans continued to grapple with the nationwide crime surge and rampant homelessness.

"We're not going to tolerate it," Thomas said. "It's not going to happen anymore."