Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago 6-year-old girl grazed by bullet: Police

The Chicago 6-year-old who was shot in the backyard is in good condition, police said

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old girl in Chicago was grazed by a bullet on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The girl was in the backyard of a home when she was grazed by the bullet in Calumet Heights, according to FOX 32.

Police said the bullet grazed her thigh at around 4 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue.

According to police, the girl was taken to a local hospital and is in good condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. ( iStock)

The incident is under investigation by police.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.