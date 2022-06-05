Chicago 6-year-old girl grazed by bullet: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old girl in Chicago was grazed by a bullet on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The girl was in the backyard of a home when she was grazed by the bullet in Calumet Heights, according to FOX 32.

Police said the bullet grazed her thigh at around 4 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue.

According to police, the girl was taken to a local hospital and is in good condition.

The incident is under investigation by police.