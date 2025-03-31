Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico GOP chief accuses Democratic rep of 'contradictory' rhetoric after alleged arson attack

Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández condemned the attack after catching flak from some Republicans

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
New Mexico GOP chair says headquarters attack is being investigated as hate crime Video

New Mexico GOP chairwoman Amy Barela joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the investigation into the arson attack at the party's office. 

New Mexico GOP Chairwoman Amy Barela called out Democrats' inflammatory rhetoric Monday after an alleged arsonist targeted the state Republican Party's headquarters over the weekend.

Her comments came after New Mexico Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández encouraged Democrats to "respond" to the Trump administration's changes with a "three-prong project" during a "Republican Ripoff" town hall.

"Legislate. Litigate. Agitate. And you guys are part of the agitate party, so don't feel like we are hopeless or helpless when we express our outrage," Leger Fernández told an audience in Santa Fe on Saturday, one day before the attack. 

ALBUQUERQUE GOP HEADQUARTERS TARGETED IN ALLEGED ARSON: ‘DIRECT ASSAULT ON OUR VALUES’

Arson attack New Mexico GOP

An arson attack against the New Mexico Republican Party created concerns about inflammatory rhetoric allegedly coming from Democrats. (New Mexico Republican Party)

She brought down the temperature in an X post after the attack on Sunday, calling political violence "unacceptable," and adding that perpetrators must be "held accountable" so every American can "freely and safely participate" in democracy. 

"At my town hall yesterday, I spoke about love in action – about the importance of showing respect and listening. That is what we need right now," she added.

Barela was quick to point out the timeliness of the attack, however, pointing to the "agitate" remark as a potential inciter.

"I believe that she changed her statement as soon as I came out to the media and was calling her out on those statements. You're holding a town hall to discuss about the love of the community, and you use the words ‘agitate.’ I think it's contradictory," she said on "Fox & Friends." 

15-YEAR-OLD BOY NOW FOURTH SUSPECT CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE IN NEW MEXICO MASS SHOOTING

AFD investigating alleged arson attempt

The Albuquerque Fire Department was called to an alleged arson attempt at the Republican Party of New Mexico’s headquarters in Albuquerque early Sunday morning.  (Albuquerque Fire Department Facebook)

Though the incident is still under investigation, Barela said an incendiary device was planted outside the GOP headquarters' doorway around 1 a.m. Sunday and was ignited around 5 a.m.

Graffiti reading "ICE = KKK" was spray-painted on the side of the building as well.

Though no one was inside at the time, Barela said she fears for the "safety of [her] staff" in light of a wave of violent protests sweeping the nation.

She called on Democrats to "come to the table and work together" to fix New Mexico's crime problems instead of "calling out for violence and destruction."

Authorities are now investigating the incident as a hate crime, though officials have yet to determine an exact cause or motive, local outlet KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reported.

'Tesla Takedown' protest movement has law enforcement on high alert: expert Video

Leger Fernández said in a statement to the outlet, "Political violence of any sort is unacceptable, including this attack. The perpetrators must be held accountable. Every American should be able to freely and safely participate in our democracy."

The Democratic congresswoman condemned the act of violence again, telling the Santa Fe New Mexican her town hall emphasized "the importance of showing respect and listening."

"It is a ludicrous leap to twist encouraging democratic participation, calling your representatives and showing up at town halls into an insinuation of violence," she said, per the outlet.

"The Republican Party’s accusations are themselves dangerous and the ultimate disrespect to our political process. They distract from the real work of bringing people together to build a better future," she added.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.