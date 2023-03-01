New live-action 'Peter Pan' trailer shocks with major character changes: 'Diversity nonsense'

Disney’s "Peter Pan and Wendy" was lambasted across social media after its first trailer Tuesday featured female Lost Boy characters.

The preview of the latest live-action remake appeared to follow similar story beats of the original J.M. Barrie story until the characters reached the fabled Neverland. Upon coming face-to-face with the Lost Boys, Wendy (played by Ever Anderson) commented that the kids are not just boys.

"But you're not all boys," Wendy remarked.

"So?!" One of the girls replied.

This change to the century-old original story, caught the attention of several social media users who attacked it as another attempt by Disney to push inclusive politics.

"I mean... of course..." Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier tweeted.

"idc i WILL be streaming. just need them to take the girls out of the lost boys though i’m so sorry i’m all for girl power but the whole point of the lost boys is that they’ve never seen a girl before," Twitter user stomprry wrote.

Another Twitter user kwaylewis commented, "Looks terrible. Hook looks bad, Tinkerbell isn’t Tink and the Lost Boys became girls now?"

The Forces of Light Entertainment channel explained, "The whole point of Wendy and Tinker Bell was to include girls in the appeal of Peter Pan. Lost ‘boys’ being girls is just stupid…Girls were already included in this world."

YouTuber Jayne Theory wrote, "The Lost BOYS are girls now, smh... And considering the rest, I'm genuinely surprised they didn't just name the film ‘Wendy,’ at this point."

"The diversity nonsense at Disney continues. Peter Pan is now Indian. Tinkerbell is black. The Lost Boys now have girls among them. Truly a reflection of the UK in 1911, exactly as JM Barrie envisioned," writer Noble Brown tweeted.

The movie is set to premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ on April 28.

This change to the 1953 animated movie "Peter Pan" appeared to be the latest in a long line of reboots and sequels, many from Disney, that have sought to update classic films with "woke" themes. As reported by Fox News Digital, this likely contributed to a painful month for the Disney corporation financially.

In February, Disney announced a massive layoff of over 7,000 employees along with a 2.4-million subscriber loss to their streaming service. This followed a string of box office failures such as "Lightyear" and "Strange World," both of which promoted LGBTQ themes in their plots.