Gov. Ron DeSantis: Disney will finally pay its fair share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney will finally be paying its fair share after having its self-governing status revoked.

DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law that ends Disney’s self-governing power and puts the media giant under the control of a state board. Disney’s punishment came after the theme park went against the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act which bars teachers from instructing students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Last year, they came out very strong against a piece of legislation to protect parents’ rights and to protect young children from having sexualized curriculum in things like elementary school," DeSantis told " Tucker Carlson Tonight " Monday.

The governor explained he pushed back as the company’s executives spoke about their intent to "jam" sexualized programming into Disney cartoons.

"We're in a situation... where they're taking those positions as a company, which are antithetical to our values," DeSantis said. "But with this arrangement, Florida was subsidizing that type of activism. That could no longer stand."

The Sunshine State governor says the decision, which has earned support from the some of the company’s employees and firefighters, will be beneficial to Florida.

"For the first time since 1967, Disney no longer has its own government," he explained. "They're going to have to abide by the same laws as everybody else. They're going to finally pay their fair share of taxes and pay all the debts that they've racked up over these decades."

While the decision has drawn criticism from some, DeSantis explained the importance of standing strong in good convictions as detailed in his new book "The Courage to be Free."

"When you stand up for what's right, they come after you," he reflected. "It isn't easy, so you got to have the courage of your convictions to stand strong. But I think what we've shown in Florida if you do that and people see you're willing to fight for them, they'll walk over broken glass barefoot to vote for you, and I'm proof positive that. Four years ago, I won by 32,000 votes. Last November, I won by 1.5 million votes."

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.