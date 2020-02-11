New Hampshire primary: Pete Buttigieg is a radical Democrat in disguise, says Tony Katz

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a radical Democrat in a moderate Democrat's clothing, radio talk show host Tony Katz said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" live in New Hampshire with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Katz said that Buttigieg is trying to appear as a moderate to voters.

"He does want Medicare-for-all; he wants Medicare-for-all who want it. He doesn't want to take all your guns like Beto O'Rourke, but now is the perfect time to come and get all the guns," Katz explained.

"He is on that radical tip," he stated. "The difference between him and Bernie Sanders is a question of speed — how fast they want to go to get the thing."

New Hampshire’s presidential primary kicked off at midnight, as voters in three tiny townships in the state’s North Country and White Mountains cast the first ballots in the first primary in the White House race.

After getting out of Iowa’s Caucuses with essentially a tie with Buttigieg, expectations are high for the Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a state where he shares home-field advantage with fellow progressive standard-bearer Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

In the days after Iowa, Buttigieg closed in on Sanders in the polls, but one of the two tracking polls suggested that the candidate saw his numbers drop over the weekend. That wasn’t reflected on the campaign trail, as Buttigieg drew more than 5,000 people to his events on Sunday.

Buttigieg has struggled to resonate with African-American and Latino voters. And with the White House race moving next to Nevada and South Carolina – which have much more diverse electorates – a strong finish in New Hampshire is paramount for Buttigieg.

Katz told the "Friends" hosts that Sanders gives Buttigieg the "perfect foil" to separate his candidacy and positions from.

"This is what's so frustrating to Amy Klobuchar,' he added.

"Amy Klobuchar says, 'Wait a second. I'm the more moderate one.' Now, she believes in ObamaCare and ObamaCare used to be the most radical thing ever. That said, she doesn't understand why she can't get some of that moderate love and Buttigieg is getting all of it," he concluded.

