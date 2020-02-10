Buttigieg-Sanders hold dueling New Hampshire rallies day before primary contest

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are holding dueling rallies in New Hampshire on Monday as part of efforts to shore up votes on the last day before the state's nominating contest.

Buttigieg kicked off Monday at Plymouth State University, telling supporters not to listen to those who question his experience or age.

"We will be working together in a way that makes us proud," Buttigieg said. "I don't believe that because I am young. I don't believe that as a matter of naiveté. I believe that as a matter of experience, having seen in a warzone what Americans can do to work together, having seen in my own city that a place left for dead can pick itself back up."

He will end the day with a Get-Out-the-Vote rally in Exeter.

Recent polls have shown Sanders and the former South Bend, Ind., mayor in a close race as both battle for the top spot in their party.

Sanders and his supporters will continue a series of high-profile campaign events Monday at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, which will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"I want to talk about why Bernie. Because Bernie has not committed to what was right when it was popular," Ocasio-Cortez told a raucous crowd. "It is hard to stand up and fight for someone you don't know when it's not the popular thing to do and he has done it his whole damm life."

BUTTIGIEG RISING: CANDIDATE HOPES TO GO TWO FOR TWO

Sanders is running on his progressive record while touting that his campaign is capable of beating President Trump.

"Tomorrow you have a choice," Sanders said Monday morning at a campaign stop in Manchester.

Buttigieg is fresh off holding the largest campaign rally in the state by a Democrat this election season with a crowd of more than 1,800 who showed up Sunday to hear him stump in Nashua.

The last-ditch effort come days after both campaigns filed requests for a partial recanvass of the results of the Iowa Democratic caucus that was marred by inconsistencies and technological glitches that delayed vote tabulation results.

The state Democratic party on Sunday released results that gave Buttigieg a lead over Sanders of two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted, or 0.09 percentage points.