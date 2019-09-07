NH Dem party chair jokes that Trump is the devil: 'We did our best to get the sulfur smell out'

The head of the New Hampshire Democratic Party jokingly compared President Trump to a demonic entity during the state party's convention on Saturday.

“First off, I want to apologize," Raymond Buckley told convention-goers at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester. "Two weeks ago, Donald Trump was here, and we did our best to get the sulfur smell out of here, and I apologize but there's still a lingering scent."

Buckley's comments are the latest in a long line of Satanic comparisons by public figures.

Former President Obama smelled himself at a rally in 2016, poking fun at radio host Alex Jones' contention that the former president and his secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, bore the demonic scent.

"I was reading the other day. There's a guy on the radio who apparently said me and Hillary are demons, said we smell like sulfur. Ain't that something?" he told a crowd supporting Clinton's presidential bid.

Former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez took a more serious tone when he used the sulfur reference to describe President George W. Bush during the United Nations General Assembly in 2006.

"The Devil came here yesterday. Yesterday the Devil came here. Right here," he said, crossing himself. "And it smells of sulfur still today."

In December 2009, Chavez referred back to the 2006 speech when he harshly criticized Obama during a U.N. climate conference in Copenhagen, saying: "It still smells like sulfur in the world."