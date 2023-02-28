New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ poster morphs stylish female star into androgynous character, confusing fans

A poster for the upcoming sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" has been widely panned online with some commenting on the androgynous appearance of one of its major female characters.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" films have won fans over the past decade with a formula of zany characters traveling on sci-fi adventures set to a retro ‘70s/’80s music soundtrack. But given Disney's left-leaning tilt (the company owns Marvel) some are now wondering about a transgender agenda based on the movie's poster.

While characters looking awkward and disheveled is on-brand for recent comic book movies mocking heroic norms, one aspect gained widespread attention. Bounding into Comics observed, "A favorite subject of such mockery was Nebula, who rather than resembling her original ‘femme fatale’ design was presented as a barrel-chested male with a near-developing beer gut."

Nebula is a female alien cyborg is played by Karen Gillan, who is known for being a stylish, in-demand female action hero who has been in multiple blockbuster roles, including starring in the recent "Jumanji" films alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. One pop culture account tweeted a side-by side comparison.

Science-fiction and comic book author Jon Del Arroz slammed the poster in a YouTube Video, "Now, in the new poster, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you see how they’ve changed Nebula to have the shape of a man. So you’ve got a frame that’s a very stocky, male-like frame like a little boy."

Bounding Into Comics found a TikTok where the Gillan commented on the awkward pose in the widely mocked poster, but made no mention of the strangely androgynous portrayal.

"Okay, can anybody tell me what I was thinking when I decided to pose like this on an international, worldwide poster that will remain forevermore?" Gillain said.

"I remember doing this pose and thinking, ‘I think I look pretty cool here," she recounted. "So I take full responsibility for this choice, but oh my God, what am I leaning against? What is my elbow doing?"

Bounding into Comics writer Spencer Baculi wrote, "As such, for the foreseeable future, it seems like the new unspoken character design norm at Marvel is to take the concept of ‘desexualization’ all the way to its inevitable conclusion – making their female characters look like men."