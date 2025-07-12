Netanyahu explains how his partnership with Trump is ‘different’ than past presidents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration has been a staunch supporter of Israel, but the support reached historic levels after the United States launched strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Seeming to bolster the United States' and Israel's friendship is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the "partnership" of "mutual respect" and "open discussion" between leaders.

Netanyahu explained how his partnership with Trump is "different" than prior relations during an appearance that aired Saturday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"It's not an equal partnership, because America is the leader of the free world, and Israel is the bastion of the free world in the Middle East, but it is one of mutual respect [and] open discussion," Netanyahu told Fox News host Mark Levin, noting there is a "very clear unity of purpose" between Trump and him that has enabled them "to achieve things that were not achievable before that."

"Remember, I've been around many presidents. I've appreciated them. I respected them a lot, but this is different."

Netanyahu praised Trump's "refreshing view" on the current tensions and future outlook for the Middle East as well as the administration's support for Israel.

The Israeli leader also defended his nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, pointing to his leadership in the Middle East and his efforts to broker peace in "every single corner of the earth."

While "deeply appreciative" of the federal government's support, Netanyahu outlined his concerns with America's mainstream media "disinformation campaign."

"We had a seven-front war, and we won on all fronts, and winning on all fronts, but this is the eighth front. The disinformation campaign is among us," he explained. "It takes a second for a lie to circulate the world, and then you have to battle it with the only weapon you have, which is the truth."

Since the war with Hamas broke out following the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has faced growing scrutiny throughout the globe regarding its handling of the situation in Gaza and escalating strikes from mainstream outlets and social media users.

Netanyahu pushed back on many of the "lies" spread, saying that "in the electronic age — boy, that lie can encircle the earth 1,000 times."

"Shame on you. You should be ashamed of yourself. That's not journalism. That's not ethical. That's succumbing to the worst propaganda," the Israeli prime minister said.

Although the media's coverage is a "handicap," Netanyahu vowed to "fight the information war, too," with the "weapon of truth."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.