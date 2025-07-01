Israel accepts Trump-led ceasefire plan that could end Gaza war within 60 days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel has agreed to a proposal led by the Trump administration for a 60-day ceasefire, during which time President Donald Trump said all parties will work to end the war in the Middle East.

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. "Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal," Trump added. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said Monday, "Israel is serious in its will to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza."

He pointed to Jerusalem’s acceptance of a recent proposal presented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, but which Hamas rejected as it did not include a solution to a permanent ceasefire and a plan to withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza.

Witkoff is expected to head to Cairo in the coming days to begin hashing out new negotiations.

The president has been pushing for Israel to end its conflict in Gaza and to secure a hostage deal.

Ending Israel’s military operations in Gaza will prove a crucial step in expanding Trump’s ambitions to bring new nations into the Abraham Accords.

"We have opportunities in front of us," Sa’ar said, echoing Jerusalem’s ambitions to reach a deal. "We paid for the new reality in the Middle East with the blood of our soldiers and citizens."

"Israel is interested in expanding the Abraham Accords circle of peace and normalization. We have an interest in adding countries, such as Syria and Lebanon, our neighbors, to the circle of peace and normalization – while safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests," he added.

Prior to today, Trump had not detailed which nations are interested in normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel, though nations like Saudi Arabia have made clear that so long as Palestinians continue to suffer in the Israel-Hamas conflict, normalization is off the table.

