Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Clay Travis rips White House's 'cowardice' for deflecting on NCAA transgender athlete controversy

Press secretary Jen Psaki dodged Fox News' question on fairness in women's sports

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Clay Travis calls out White House's 'cowardice' for deferring to NCAA on transgender athlete controversy Video

Clay Travis calls out White House's 'cowardice' for deferring to NCAA on transgender athlete controversy

Outkick founder Clay Travis reacted to the White House dodging a question on transgender athletes on 'America's Newsroom.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outkick founder Clay Travis argued Tuesday the White House "must make a choice" on transgender athletes as the controversy surrounding fairness in women's sports continues. On "America's Newsroom," Travis called out the White House's "cowardice" for deferring to the NCAA and refusing to take a stance on the matter. 

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES ‘DEPRIVE’ WOMEN OF OPPORTUNITY, GOP SENATORS SAY , PUSH BILL TO BAN THEM IN COLLEGE SPORTS 

CLAY TRAVIS: They pretend that there's no choice to be made. The reality, Bill and Dana, as you guys know, is you have to make a choice. You either believe that women should compete against women and men should… be against men, or you don't. Let me point this out. The government has gotten involved in issues of fairness in sports before. They had congressional hearings over steroids in baseball because baseball players who were injecting themselves with steroids were bigger, stronger and faster than players who were not. Well, testosterone makes men bigger, stronger and faster than women, and Lia Thomas is 6'4", way bigger than the average swimmer that the competition is going on in the NCAA. So the NCAA, which is basically bungled everything, the White House deferring to the NCAA is cowardice.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW: 

Clay Travis reacts to White House dodging questions on transgender athletes: 'You have to make a choice' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.