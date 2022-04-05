Clay Travis rips White House's 'cowardice' for deflecting on NCAA transgender athlete controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outkick founder Clay Travis argued Tuesday the White House "must make a choice" on transgender athletes as the controversy surrounding fairness in women's sports continues. On "America's Newsroom," Travis called out the White House's "cowardice" for deferring to the NCAA and refusing to take a stance on the matter.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES ‘DEPRIVE’ WOMEN OF OPPORTUNITY, GOP SENATORS SAY , PUSH BILL TO BAN THEM IN COLLEGE SPORTS

CLAY TRAVIS: They pretend that there's no choice to be made. The reality, Bill and Dana, as you guys know, is you have to make a choice. You either believe that women should compete against women and men should… be against men, or you don't. Let me point this out. The government has gotten involved in issues of fairness in sports before. They had congressional hearings over steroids in baseball because baseball players who were injecting themselves with steroids were bigger, stronger and faster than players who were not. Well, testosterone makes men bigger, stronger and faster than women, and Lia Thomas is 6'4", way bigger than the average swimmer that the competition is going on in the NCAA. So the NCAA, which is basically bungled everything, the White House deferring to the NCAA is cowardice.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW: