Longtime NBCUniversal honcho Ron Meyer exits company after extramarital affair, extortion attempt

Longtime NBCUniversal executive Ron Meyer is leaving the company after admitting he paid off a woman who tried to extort him after they were involved in an affair.

“I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me. Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago,” Meyer said in a statement obtained by Fox News when he announced his departure from NBCUniversal.

“I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me,” Meyer said. “I’ve spent 25 years helping to grow and support an incredible company in a job I love.”

The now-former NBCUniversal vice chairman then expressed regret for hurting people that are important to him.

“I am sorry for all the people in my life I may have let down, especially and most importantly, my family,” Meyer said.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell announced Meyer’s exit Tuesday in a memo to staffers that was obtained by Fox News.

“Late last week Ron Meyer informed NBCUniversal that he had acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values,” Shell wrote. “Based on Ron’s disclosure of these actions, we have mutually concluded that Ron should leave the company, effective immediately. We thank Ron for his 25 years of service, and for his significant contributions to NBCUniversal.”