NBC's Andrea Mitchell says Biden is losing Florida because Trump labeled him a 'socialist'

NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell indicated on Tuesday night that Joe Biden is facing a defeat in Florida because the Trump campaign's "socialist" attacks against the Democratic nominee resonated with Latino voters.

President Trump appears to be having a good night in the Sunshine State, seeing significant gains with certain parts of the Latino community in comparison to 2016.

During NBC's Election Night coverage, Mitchell zeroed in on highly-populated Miami-Dade, where Trump slashed Biden's lead in the Democrat-heavy county.

"The real problem, I think, early on is labeling Joe Biden as a socialist," Mitchell said. "And the fact that the Biden campaign was very slow to respond to that. Also didn't canvas because of COVID, they were not canvassing. The Trump campaign has been canvasing Florida for three years. The Biden campaign only came in recently. That's why they sent Barack Obama twice in just the past couple of weeks. And, in fact, it may not be enough to overcome that advantage at all."

She continued, "So the policies that Chuck [Todd] was referring to, policies on Cuba and Venezuela coming out of the State Department, they have just been pouring this stuff out to attract those Latin American people who are tied to their home country."

"And the socialism label, you're saying, kind of stuck to Joe Biden there harder there with that particular community of voters?" NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie asked.

"And he's gonna have to overcome that for the rest of Florida," Mitchell responded.

Mitchell later defended Biden, calling the "socialist" charge a "false claim."