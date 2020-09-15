NBC's Andrea Mitchell says Israel-UAE-Bahrain agreement 'is not Middle East peace'

NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell insisted in her reporting on Tuesday evening that the Abraham Accords signed by Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain don't amount to "Middle East peace."

President Trump was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalif to sign the Abraham Accords, something the president hailed as the "dawn of a new Middle East."

On "NBC Nightly News," however, anchor Lester Holt began the segment alluding to Mitchell's reporting, saying that while the agreement will "normalize nations and bring them closer together," a "broader Middle East peace is still an elusive goal."

CNN SHAMES TRUMP'S 'LARGE CROWDS,' 'LITTLE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT WH EVENT MARKING HISTORIC MIDDLE EAST PEACE DEAL

"With pomp and circumstance, the president is heralding the first Arab nations to recognize Israel since 1994," Mitchell reported. "Both countries have quietly dealt with Israel for years, sharing intelligence against Iran, a common enemy."

She continued, "But today's agreements open the doors for trade, travel, and tourism. But it is not Middle East peace."

She went on to describe how Palestinians were "abandoned by their Arab neighbors" and how they were left "powerless to do anything except protest."

Mitchell called Trump and Netanyahu, who she referred to as "two embattled political leaders" as the "big winners" from the agreement.

"And the president can portray himself as a peacemaker, he says worthy of a Nobel Prize, 49 days before the election," Mitchell concluded her report.

NBC News isn't the only news outlet to downplay the significance of the historic agreement. CNN spent much of its programming focused on the potential health risks of the White House event that was held to commemorate the accords amid the pandemic.

The anti-Trump network shamed the Trump administration for the "large crowd" and "little social distancing" that took place, suggesting that the event could be a super spreader of the coronavirus.