NBC's Alcindor bashes Georgia GOP voting law: They think Blacks don't deserve access to citizenship

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed on the eve of Georgia’s primary election that Republicans believed "Black people don’t deserve access to citizenship in the way that other Americans do."

Alcindor and the MSNBC panel were criticizing Georgia’s election reform law passed in 2021, which requires voters to confirm their identity whether voting in person or by mail.

At the time, the media and Democrats said the bill would hurt Black voters' access to the polls, while Republicans argued that the bill would expand access.

Alcindor said the law was based in racism.

"They took access [from the polls] absolutely because of a lie, but also I would say that there also is racism in there," Yamiche told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

She suggested Republicans passed election reform laws because they believed, "Black people don't deserve the access to citizenship in the way that other Americans do, that they haven't worked for it, that they don't understand sort of the weight of American democracy and as a result we have to make decisions for them."

Lamenting the opposition to critical race theory being taught in schools, Alcindor said it was "simply a fact" that American institutions were racist.

"We're still sort of arguing about whether or not we want to teach our children and our students about whether or not sort of racism has continued to permeate all of these different structures, and we know graphically, and we know statistically that that is simply a fact."

Georgia’s early voting for the primary has shattered records, far outpacing the ballots cast in the 2018 midterm elections and higher than what it was in the 2020 presidential election.

One year ago, Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden and most of the media claimed election security laws like Georgia's would suppress the vote and labeled them the new "Jim Crow."