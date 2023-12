Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns was met with silence when she asked voters if they believed that the economy was working well for them.

"Who feels good about the economy right now?" Burns asked in a Thursday segment on Erie, Pennsylvania voters' views on the economy.

None of the voters appeared to respond, prompting Burns to laugh.

"Who feels bad about the economy right now?" the reporter asked as multiple voters raised their hands.

When asked what the biggest challenges of the economy are, one voter said that almost all the daily necessities of life have become more expensive.

"Groceries, gas, everything you have to buy every day is way more expensive than previous years," the voter said.

"Let me ask you this," Burns said. "Right now, when you look on paper, you've got low unemployment rates, wages are up, inflation is easing, stock market's doing well, but are you feeling any of that? How are you feeling about the economy day to day?"

"I'm not sure I agree with what you just said," a voter told Burns.

"I'm not better off now than I was four years ago," another voter told NBC. "I retired three years ago. I never planned on using some of the money that I saved to retire that I had to use because of the economy now. So, I don’t know if the stock market is up, I must be in the wrong place. Because I’m not making the same money that I was making before."

Some of President Biden's donors are reportedly anxious about his re-election pitch, even criticizing White House messaging terms like "Bidenomics."

John Morgan, an Orlando attorney who is a longtime party donor, said that the "Biden team needs a better word to explain his accomplishments than Bidenomics."

"Whoever came up with that, they don’t have a place in the advertising world," Morgan said. "The average reading level in America is seventh grade, and they’re thinking, ‘What the f--k does that mean?’"

Biden has scored consistently low on his handling of the economy with voters in different polls.

A recent Fox News poll found that only 14% of people say that they have benefited from Biden's economic policies. Plus, large numbers of Republicans (93%), independents (85%), and Democrats (61%) rate the economy negatively. Compared to when Biden took office, those marks have worsened by 6 points among independents, 8 among Democrats, and 11 among Republicans.

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.