Democrats are divided over President Biden's re-election pitch, with some criticizing controversial terms like "Bidenomics" while others within Biden's campaign team remain remarkably "calm."

"We’re confident that if we keep our heads down, ignore the chatter, ignore the noise, and put our plan in place, we’ll be successful on Election Day," Biden campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, told Intelligencer in a feature published Monday.

Others outside of Biden's inner circle complain about Biden's use of terms like "Bidenomics."

John Morgan, an Orlando attorney who is a longtime party donor, said that the "Biden team needs a better word to explain his accomplishments than Bidenomics."

"Whoever came up with that, they don’t have a place in the advertising world," Morgan said. "The average reading level in America is seventh grade, and they’re thinking, ‘What the f--k does that mean?’"

Multiple outlets, including Axios, have reported that Biden and other Democratic Party leaders are refusing to use the term "Bidenomics" in speeches and in social media posts.

"House Democrats have rejected the White House's months-long campaign to sell the term 'Bidenomics,'" Axios reported , with many in House Democratic leadership stopping use of the term months ago.

Another high-level donor told Intelligencer that Biden was not an exciting candidate.

"God, Biden doesn’t energize me," that donor said, explaining that the Republicans were still the worse choice because they were "fascist[s]."

But in another example of a deeply divided Democratic Party, a Biden insider told Intelligencer that the Dobbs Supreme Court decision would help carry the day for Biden.

"Dobbs is going to be on every ballot in every jurisdiction in America," the donor said.

Or as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff put it, Biden's could be re-elected on "Democracy and Dobbs."

Intelligencer summed up the prevailing calm in Biden's campaign leadership team with this unofficial motto: "Calm the f--k down, trust the process, and vote for Joe Biden. One. More. Time."

One concern that even Biden's most fervent supporters on the campaign trail can't seem to shake, Intelligencer reported, was concerns about the 81-year-old president's age.

The Biden campaign has found that when Biden uses "fighting words" that show he's energetic and combative is when voters most "perk up," per the report.

However, some onlookers and political veterans still remain unconvinced by the Biden campaign's confidence.

"One of my concerns about the Biden team is they seem to be full of these D.C. careerists who view the world in terms of passing legislation," a former Democratic governor told Intelligencer. "For all his strengths, he is a guy who built a career around that. They talk about it like voters watch MSNBC every day."

Biden's campaign team did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.