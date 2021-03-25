NBC reporter praises Biden for 'knocking' presser 'out of the park,' then admits he looks 'tired'

NBC News digital political reporter Jonathan Allen appeared to have gone through a dramatic evolution while live-tweeting President Biden's highly-anticipated first press conference Thursday.

Biden held the podium for 62 minutes and answered questions from just 10 reporters.

Initially, the president's performance with the press was praised by some liberal journalists, including Allen.

"Biden is knocking this out of the park so far," he tweeted after Biden addressed roughly two reporters.

Allen's tweet was mocked on social media.

"Um, are we watching the same thing?" writer Jeremy Hunt asked.

"You can love Biden and know this is objectively and embarrassingly not true," conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey reacted.

"Well, when you are in a Little League stadium and your own coach is the pitcher..." Mediaite senior columnist John Ziegler quipped.

As the press conference continued, Allen noticed that Biden's performance began to falter.

"Biden sounding and looking tired partway through," the NBC reporter observed.

He later quoted Biden, writing "'I just find it frustrating' Biden says, then trails off without finishing the thought."

Critics continued to mock Allen for his drastic shift in tone regarding the president's performance.

Despite his struggles, Biden still had a fan in the person of Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who declared that the president "excelled" while the media, which was nowhere near hostile, "did not succeed in knocking Biden off message."