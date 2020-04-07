NBC affiliate apologizes for ‘misjudgment’ in tweet that appeared to mock Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal

NBC’s Washington, D.C. affiliate apologized on Monday for a “misjudgment” that appeared to poke fun at Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for his infamous blackface scandal.

The now-deleted tweet in question featured an image of Gov. Northam holding up a facemask used to combat coronavirus with an interesting caption considering the governor’s history.

“In a striking moment, Gov. Ralph Northam put on his own black face mask. He urged every Virginian to do the same,” NBC Washington stated.

Northam was on the brink of political banishment last year when an old yearbook photo featuring blackface and a KKK costume led to calls for his resignation. The NBC affiliate apologized for the tweet after it garnered significant attention on social media.

“Correction: We made a misjudgment in a tweet about Gov. Northam’s face mask. We sincerely apologize for the error,” NBC’s Washington affiliate sent from its verified Twitter account.

Daily Caller social media guru Greg Price captured an image of the tweet before it was deleted.

Back in February 2019, the Democratic governor came under fire for the image, which appeared on his page in Eastern Virginia Medical School’s 1984 yearbook, prompting a call from his own party to step down.

“We stand with Democrats across Virginia and the country calling him to immediately resign,” the Virginia Democratic Party said in a statement at the time. The statement called for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to take over, “heal Virginia’s wounds and move us forward.”

Northam apologized, but later insisted that he was not one of the people in the photo. The school conducted an investigation that could not conclude who was in the image.

Northam is still in office and has been busy championing liberal policies on issues including gun control and marijuana.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.