Celebrities react to Ralph Northam blackface controversy with calls to resign

As the controversy surrounding Ralph Northam D-Va. over a photo in which he allegedly appeared in blackface next to a person dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb from his 1984 medical school yearbook, Hollywood is weighing in on the issue.

As previously reported, Northam has said he will not resign amid calls for him to do so after initially apologized for appearing in the photo before denying being in it later in the day. However, he did concede eventually that “darkened” his face for another event that same year when he claims to have dressed as singer Michael Jackson for a talent competition.

Following a tweet in which President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue calling Northam’s involvement in the photo “unforgivable,” stars far and wide have taken to Twitter to give their two-cents on the matter.

Actress and left-leaning activist Alyssa Milano was among the first to call for Northam’s resignation on Twitter.

"Hey @RalphNortham," wrote "Halloween" actress Jamie Lee Curtis. "You wrecked it. You can't moonwalk your way out. Resign and let the people of VA heal and move on."

Actor James Woods took to Twitter to take a shot at Democrats in general over the issue.

Comedian Dennis Miller made hay out of the situation by invoking HBO's documentary about Jackson.

"Wow! This Michael Jackson documentary on HBO is simply unbelievable! Oh wait. Sorry, I'm watching the Ralph Northam press conference," he wrote.

"Community" and "Talking Dead" star Yvette Nicole Brown took a jab at the odd timeline of events.

"Take one: I did it, it was racist & shameful. I am SO sorry. - Take two: I’m not in the pic. - Take three: I didn’t know the pic was on my page. - Take four: The yearbook made a mistake & put that pic on my page, w/o my knowledge. - *sigh* Just RESIGN, dude!"

"In Virginia’s Dem primary for Governor, Dems were convinced vote 4 the 'moderate' Ralph Northam because he could 'pick up Republican votes,'" wrote "Fahrenheit 11/9" filmmaker Michael Moore. "Voters were told to reject the progressive candidate Tom Perriello. Now they’ve learned what centerism got them. A hood & some shoe polish."

Comedian Patton Oswalt posted an excerpt from a conversation with his wife, noting that they should get their own show. When one fan jokingly asked to be cast as the "wacky ethnic neighbor," Oswalt took a shot at Northam.

"We already cast Ralph Northam as an exchange student from Somalia," he wrote.