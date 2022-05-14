Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump: Nationwide baby formula shortage 'heartbreaking to see'

The former first lady blames the shortage on 'leadership'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
'Fox & Friends Weekend' speaks to Melania Trump about the state of America Video

'Fox & Friends Weekend' speaks to Melania Trump about the state of America

Pete Hegseth sits down with former first lady Melania Trump for an exclusive interview.

Former first lady Melania Trump said the nationwide baby formula shortage under the Biden administration is "heartbreaking to see" Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"It's heartbreaking to see that [families] are struggling, and the food is not available for children in [the] 21st-century in the United States of America," she told co-host Pete Hegseth. Trump attributed the shortage to "leadership."

"Leadership," echoed Hegseth. "Or lack thereof?" with which Trump agreed.

On the overall state of the country under Biden, she said it is "sad to see what's going on, if you really look deeply into it." Mrs, Trump added that many people are "struggling and suffering."

"I hope it changes fast," she said.

The former model also reacted to never gracing the cover of Vogue. In a "double standard" benefiting prominent Democratic women, Vice President Kamala Harris was on the magazine's cover before entering office and first lady Jill Biden made the cover five months into her husband's presidency, Hegseth said.

Former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama - also Democrats - benefited from the double standard too, with Clinton making the cover as first lady and Obama appearing on the cover three times.

Melania Trump addresses being snubbed by Vogue magazine Video

Melania Trump, a Republican, has never made the cover despite her business and fashion backgrounds and beauty, Hegseth said.

Republican women are on the wrong side of Vogue's double standard because the magazine is "biased," she said.

"And they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious," she told Hegseth. "And I think [the] American people and everyone see it. It was their decision and I have much more important things to do - and I did in the White House - than being on the cover of Vogue."

Still, at least one thing sets Melania Trump apart from other first ladies. She was also the only one to visit the border, doing so twice.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.