National Park Service removes climate change facts sign from Civil War landmark Fort Sumter: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Park Service reportedly removed a sign informing visitors of the threat of climate change at the historic Fort Sumter site in South Carolina, where the Civil War began.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that earlier this month, the Park Service removed a sign informing visitors that "as the earth’s climate changes, rising seas could inundate most of the fort’s walls," warning that the ground would be "constantly submerged" if Charleston Harbor's sea level rose by four feet.

The article cited three anonymous federal employees, who suggested that the sign's removal was in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive order in March calling for the removal of "improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology" from federal sites, including parks and museums.

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE ANNOUNCES IT WILL RESTORE, REINSTATE STATUE HONORING CONFEDERATE GENERAL ALBERT PIKE

The order also directed the Secretary of the Interior, who oversees the National Park Service, to restore national parks, monuments and statues that have been "improperly removed or changed" in recent years to fit what it called a false revision of history.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Interior Department for comment.

Fort Sumter is a sea fort located in Charleston, S.C., and was the site of an attack by Confederate forces in 1861, which led to the start of the American Civil War.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK RANGER REPORTEDLY FIRED AFTER DRAPING MASSIVE TRANS PRIDE FLAG ACROSS EL CAPITAN

In a comment to the New York Times, Interior Department spokesperson Elizabeth Peace said that the National Park Service is "taking action to remove or revise interpretive materials" to ensure "accuracy, honesty and alignment with shared national values," though she did not comment about the specific sign's removal.

Kristen Brengel, senior vice president for government affairs at the National Parks Conservation Association, told the New York Times that the Trump administration was guilty of "censoring climate science" by removing the sign.

"There was no justifiable reason to remove a sign that educates visitors about the changes they are seeing to Fort Sumter with their very eyes," Brengel said. "For years, National Park Service staff have been raising the alarm about the threat sea level rise poses to Fort Sumter. They have worked tirelessly to protect this priceless place."

FROM GRANITE PEAKS TO HOWLING WOLVES: FOX NATION'S 'PARK'D' TAKES EXCITING EXCURSIONS IN BRAND NEW SEASON

The Trump administration has also instructed the National Park Service to review and remove any diversity-related or anti-America ideology materials from its merchandise and gift shops.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.