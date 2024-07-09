From granite peaks to howling wolves: Fox Nation's 'Park'd' takes exciting excursions in brand new season

Abby Hornacek returns to the great outdoors for her next set of thrilling adventures in the new seventh season of Fox Nation's "Park'd," turning every stone from Yosemite to Denali to showcase the exhilarating beauty of America's national parks and scratch a few things off her bucket list.

The seventh season of "Park'd" will feature five new episodes, beginning with California's Yosemite National Park, where Hornacek conquers the Half Dome summit – one of the most strenuous hikes in America – and takes the adventure a step further by tubing at Discovery Bay, pushing through an insane inflatable obstacle course over water.

"[This is] the most remarkable park and excursion all wrapped into one," Hornacek said of the site.

"Yosemite has been on our parks bucket list forever. It's one of America's most popular national parks, filled with granite cathedrals, top-notch hiking trails and famous waterfalls. We've decided that season seven would be the right time for this wonderful adventure," she added.

In the following episodes, viewers will be guided through Glacier, Congaree, Rocky Mountain National Park and Denali, where wildlife, adventure, untamed wilderness and fun all mesh to create the ultimate experience for both host and viewer.

Hornacek does daring things – from flyboarding in Montana's Whitefish Lake, to jet skiing under South Carolina's Ravenel Bridge, to ripping through the mountains on an ATV and taking up archery in Alaska.

She even howls with wolves while getting up close and personal with the creatures in Colorado, an experience that came courtesy of an educational excursion known as Colorado Wolf Adventures.

Previous seasons of "Park'd" explored sites like the Everglades, Shenandoah, Yellowstone, Death Valley, Grand Teton, the Great Smoky Mountains and more. Episodes are available to stream on Fox Nation now.

The seventh season of the show is slated to begin streaming July 15.