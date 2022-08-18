National Black Farmers president feels betrayed by Biden, Schumer: 'We're in a crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American farmers are feeling left behind under the Biden administration as they battle various economic woes, including food shortages and rampant inflation.

President of the National Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act falls short of "investing" in American agriculture.

"Here we are faced with the highest input cost for farmers in our history…. as agriculture producers in this country," Boyd Jr. told co-host Todd Piro. "We're in the middle of a recession, inflation, and this administration failed to act and meet the needs of America's farmers.

SEN. JOHNSON LABELS THE DEMOCRATS' INFLATION REDUCTION ACT ‘ORWELLIAN’: ‘IT WILL NOT REDUCE INFLATION’

"While we provided $50 billion in aid to Ukraine, $100 million for Ukraine farmers, we can't seem to get resources in the hand of America's farmers," he continued.

Boyd Jr. noted there are thousands of farmers at risk of foreclosing on their land, and the Inflation Reduction Act removed a "moratorium provision" that would have helped those struggling financially.

Despite the domestic concerns, he argued there are also political concerns originating abroad.

"When these farmers lose land, we have countries like China who's buying this land from America's farmers," Boyd Jr. said. "So we put in America's farmers behind the wheel. We're losing land, and we're helping countries like China buy land, and Bill Gates. This is America, and we can do far better than what we're treating American farmers right now."

Boyd Jr., who is a fourth-generation farmer and will celebrate 40 years of working in the industry next year, said the president has yet to fulfill his commitment to meet with him to discuss his concerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When you give a man your word as a farmer, that's all we have," Boyd Jr. said. "We don't have a whole lot of money. You have to live and stand by what it is that you said that you're going to do."

"This president said that he was going to have a meeting with me to discuss these things, such as the food shortage and all the crisis facing America's farmers," he continued.

"And, yes, we're in a crisis and the president has not answered that plea."

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, despite critics claiming the massive spending spree will do anything but ease inflationary prices.