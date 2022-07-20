National Black Farmers president issues dire warning to Biden admin: 'We're heading for a food shortage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd, Jr. issued a dire warning to President Biden on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, warning of devastating consequences if the costs of fuel and fertilizer do not come down soon.

"You have the high cost of fuel, the high cost of fertilizer and lime and all of these upfront costs for America's farmers, and we haven't done anything in place to fix that," he said, adding he is still waiting to hear back from the White House on a meeting that was promised.

Boyd predicted that, if key leaders refuse to intervene, Americans could soon see evidence of a commodity shortage at their local grocery stores as empty shelves become increasingly common.

"We're going to lose more and more farmers by not acting," he said.

"We're heading for a food shortage in this country where you have different regions of the world, such as Ukraine, that won't be producing enough commodities such as corn, wheat and soybeans. All of these things are going to affect us here at home, and we're going to see empty food shelves in the coming months."

Host Todd Piro noted that the cost of fertilizer has increased by 200 percent or nearly tripled over the past year, a devastating increase that has forced Boyd to pay $1,100 per ton this year compared to last year's rate of $400 per ton. Boyd said he is also struggling to pay $6 per gallon for diesel.

"The administration hasn't put things in place to help us," he said. "The administration isn't talking enough about the plight of what's going on with Americans. We're losing farmers every year that we don't take action, and that's going to help, but it's going to hurt us here at home. High cost of food – that's going to affect every American that walks into the supermarket… we have to find a way to invest in infrastructure for farmers and put farmers first and put more small-scale farmers back into business."

Boyd also criticized Biden for prioritizing foreign aid over the needs of American farmers and consumers as the president vowed to send $1.2 billion in aid to combat a famine in Northern Africa.

"I'm sure those African countries definitely need the support, but we also have to take care of those that are at home," he said. "And the Biden administration isn't moving and acting swiftly enough to address the farm crisis."