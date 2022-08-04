Tom Cotton: China should not be allowed to purchase farmland in the United States

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., weighed in on concerns raised by China's purchasing of farmland near Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on "The Ingraham Angle."

TOM COTTON: China is not America. China is a communist country. And in America, if an American citizen wants to buy a farm in Canada or buy a timeshare condo in Mexico, they can do that. They don't have to ask permission of our government. But in China, if you want to get out of the country, if you want to take your money out of the country, then you, in effect, have to ask for permission from the Chinese Communist Party and to do their bidding if called upon.

AS CHINA GAINS FOOTHOLDS IN AMERICA, CONGRESS IS "SLEEPING AT THE WHEEL," FORMER PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS

That's why we should simply stop these kinds of purchases of farmland, or food companies or from Chinese companies building new food companies here in America like they're trying to do outside the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, doing the Lord knows what else in proximity to that base. We should just stop it. It should not be allowed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: