Nathan Wade cancels major in-person network interview, citing family emergency

Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade canceled an in-person interview on NBC's Meet the Press late Saturday evening allegedly due to a family emergency.

The show announced the change in a post on X, explaining Wade had confirmed the interview late Saturday afternoon for the following Sunday morning broadcast. Meet the Press said the show would "proceed as planned" with the broadcast’s original lineup featuring Ben Cardin, Bill Cassidy and José Andrés.

The embattled special prosecutor was at the center of a probe into alleged misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Trump on claims that he interfered with Georgia's 2020 election. Willis and hired Wade as special prosecutor for the case, but many argued it was because of their romantic relationship as he wasn't qualified for the job.

GEORGIA LAWMAKER DEMANDS FANI WILLIS STEP ASIDE IN TRUMP ELECTION CASE: ‘HER CREDIBILITY IS SHOT’

The co-defendants in the case alleged that Willis benefited financially by hiring Wade because they were in a pre-existing relationship when he was hired in 2021, and he took her on trips. Both Wade and Willis denied they were in a romantic relationship prior to his hiring and said they would split the costs of their shared travels. Willis claimed she reimbursed him with cash.

KEITH OLBERMANN SUGGESTS ‘HOPE’ FOR TRUMP'S ASSASSINATION IN X POST

On Friday, the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled either Willis or Wade must step aside for the case to continue against Trump. Hours later, Wade tendered his resignation in a letter to Willis, saying he was doing so "in the interest of democracy."

McAfee ruled that the defendants "failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest in this case through her personal relationship and recurring travels with her lead prosecutor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Wade for comment.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to the report.