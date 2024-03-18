Georgia lawmaker demands Fani Willis step aside in Trump election case: 'Her credibility is shot'

Georgia State Sen. Bill Cowsert claimed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had "no credibility" left after her former lover and special prosecutor Nathan Wade resigned from the Georgia election interference case last week.

The Republican lawmaker appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the probe into alleged misconduct by Willis after she has been caught up in scrutiny over allegations she hired Wade for the case because of their alleged romantic relationship.

Georgia Judge Scott McAfee ordered the embattled DA on Friday to remove Wade from the case, or step aside herself, scolding her for "making poor choices" and having a "tremendous lapse in judgment."

Cowsert told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that Willis should resign from the case because "her credibility is shot."

Willis appeared to be using the publicity in the sweeping 2020 election interference case against former President Trump to seek higher office, he argued.

"She has no credibility with the courts, or with potential jurists. Seems to me, it will hurt her ability to obtain a conviction," he continued.

Cowsert said the judge suggested he was "handcuffed" by Georgia law in removing Willis from the case and put the burden on state lawmakers.

The Republican said his committee was looking at what laws could be changed to put the "proper guardrails around prosecutorial misconduct" for future cases.

Additionally, a recently revived prosecutorial oversight commission could take action against Willis.

Regarding the committee probe, he vowed, "That's going to be our job to make laws to make it very clear, we're not going to tolerate this behavior in Georgia in the future."

Judge McAfee also ruled that Trump's legal team and the co-defendants had "failed to meet their burden of proving" an "actual conflict of interest in this case" after alleging Willis benefited from hiring special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she was romantically involved.

Trump's legal team signaled that they would file a pretrial appeal of the judge's disqualification order.

