Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Fani Willis former 'good friend', employee confirms ‘romantic’ relationship with Nathan Wade in 2019

Robin Yeartie says she has 'no doubt' Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were in a 'romantic' relationship since 2019

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published | Updated
close
WATCH LIVE: Trump prosecutor Fani Willis may testify at hearing that could get her disqualified from former presidents case Video

WATCH LIVE: Trump prosecutor Fani Willis may testify at hearing that could get her disqualified from former presidents case

The hearing will focus on whether the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney improperly benefited from her relationship with a special prosecutor appointed to the case.

A former "good friend" of District Attorney Fani Willis testified Thursday that she has "no doubt" Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had a "romantic" relationship starting in 2019, contradicting Willis’ statements in court. 

Robin Yeartie, a former Fulton County DA employee and self-described "good friend" of Willis, said Thursday she has "no doubt" Willis and Wade were in a romantic relationship starting in 2019 to when her and Willis last spoke in 2022. 

This contradicts Wills’ claims in court that she and Wade "have been professional associates and friends since 2019," and "there was no personal relationship" between her and Wade in November 2021 at the time of Wade’s appointment. 

HEARING UNDERWAY ON EVIDENCE AGAINST DA FANI WILLIS IN TRUMP CASE THAT COULD DISQUALIFY HER

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who has reached a temporary divorce settlement with his estranged wife. (Getty Images)

"You have no doubt that their romantic relationship was in effect from 2019 until the last time you spoke with her?" attorney Ashleigh Merchant questioned. 

"No doubt," Yeartie said.

Yeartie said that she and Willis met in college, and when she was employed in the district attorney's office her and Willis were "good friends," but had not spoken since 2022, after Yeartie resigned from her post. 

Yeartie testified that she knew Willis and Wade began their relationship shortly after meeting at a conference in Nov. 2019.

"And when I say personal – romantic," Merchant probed. "I just want to make sure we don't get in an argument over what personal and romantic is," she said. 

EMBATTLED DA FANI WILLIS FACES 4TH ACCUSATION TO DISQUALIFY HER FROM THE TRUMP CASE

ashleigh merchant in court

Ashleigh Merchant, attorney for Michael Roman, listens next to her husband John Merchant, who also represents Roman, during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump on February 12, 2024 at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia. Former US President Donald Trump and 17 others are charged in an indictment that accuses them of illegally conspiring to subvert the will of Georgia voters in the 2020 presidential election.  ((Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images))

"Yes," Yeartie responded. 

Yeartie was asked that since she saw Willis at work "every day", that she had a chance to see Willis and Wade "interact on a personal level." 

"And so from everything that you saw, heard, witnessed, is your understanding that they were in a romantic relationship, beginning in 2019?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes," she said. 

When asked by Steve Stadow, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Yeartie confirmed that she observed Willis and Wade "hugging" and "kissing" and showing "affection" prior to November first of 2021. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics