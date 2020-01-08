Rep. Elise Stefanik: Nancy Pelosi needs to know she has 'no authority over the Senate'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., must understand that she does not have the authority to control a Senate impeachment trial, according to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Stefanik, who notably sparred with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during the House impeachment inquiry, told "Hannity" on Wednesday that Pelosi has been politically "exposed."

"The impeachment dam is breaking," she said, hours after several Democratic senators made statements urging the House to forward the impeachment articles.

"We need to continue to keep up the pressure," Stefanik continued. "She has no authority over the Senate."

Stefanik called Pelosi's refusal to forward the impeachment articles "audacious and outrageous," adding that she forced the House to follow an arbitrary schedule that claimed the Trump must be impeached as soon as possible. Stefanik also questioned whether Pelosi is afraid that Schiff's alleged contact with the Ukraine phone call whistleblower could be revealed.

Earlier Wednesday, a handful of Democratic senators including Dianne Feinstein of California, Jon Tester of Montana, Chris Coons of Delaware, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Doug Jones of Alabama made statements in favor of having the Senate receive the impeachment articles against Trump.

In addition, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats, said that Pelosi holding onto the articles likely doesn't "put any particular pressure" on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., according to Axios.

Host Sean Hannity added that he sees the impeachment proceedings as having "backfired" on Pelosi and her caucus.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, agreed, pointing to the fact Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey -- now a Republican -- changed parties as the House's inquiry concluded.