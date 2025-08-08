Nancy Mace accuses GOP rival of child sex crime leniency as blistering SC gubernatorial race heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two prominent South Carolina Republicans are ramping up attacks on one another as they battle for the GOP nomination in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial race.

Rep. Nancy Mace has accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of being soft on crime, claiming he’s offered lenient plea deals to violent offenders, including individuals convicted of child sexual abuse, rape and murder.

"I have so many victims, they’re coming forward asking for my help," Mace said Friday on the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

"Because they’re not getting it from the attorney general."

GOP SHOWDOWN: SOUTH CAROLINA ATTORNEY GENERAL ALAN WILSON ACCUSES REP. NANCY MACE OF 'RANTING AND RAVING'

Mace announced her bid for the governorship earlier this week and has repeatedly claimed Wilson failed to deliver justice for victims of crime in the state. She referred to several cases, including one where she claims a man was found with over a thousand photos of child sexual abuse and was able to strike a plea deal with Wilson.

"He was facing 60 years. Alan Wilson said he cut it down and let him serve one day in jail. And there are other convicted pedophile cases just like that."

FIRST ON FOX: REPUBLICAN FIREBRAND NANCY MACE LAUNCHES BID FOR SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR

The congresswoman has argued she’s been looking into a pattern of similar deals that she calls "disturbing and alarming."

Wilson, who has served as South Carolina’s attorney general since 2010, is also considered a frontrunner in the GOP primary to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Responding to some of Mace’s accusations earlier this week, Wilson defended his record.

"My office has quadrupled the size of the internet crimes against children task force," he said on the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

"We have expanded the human trafficking task force. We are supporting local law enforcement moving backlogs," he added.

He dismissed her remarks as being politically motivated.

US APPEALS COURT BLOCKS TRUMP CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS ORDERED BY BOASBERG

"She’s just throwing every single piece of mud she can in our general direction," said Wilson.

Earlier this year, Mace delivered a fiery speech on the House floor in which she publicly criticized Wilson. In February, she accused his office of ignoring evidence of sexual assault against her and other women by a group of men, including her ex-fiancé.

For nearly an hour, Mace made allegations of rape, sex trafficking and other sexual misconduct, saying she had provided Wilson’s office with evidence that wasn’t acted on.

"I'm actually a key witness in an investigation right now where I provided information to law enforcement," Mace said Friday.

"He's trying to taint a jury pool for a future civil and or criminal case in the courts of South Carolina," she added.

Wilson has strongly denied those claims, saying Mace never reported the allegations to him or his office.

In a statement to Fox News, he further rebuked her statements and took personal shots at the lawmaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mace is a liar who will do anything to get attention to distract from her liberal voting record. I’ve served our country and dedicated my civilian career to protecting children."