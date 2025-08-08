Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Mace accuses GOP rival of child sex crime leniency as blistering SC gubernatorial race heats up

South Carolina congresswoman claims AG Alan Wilson offered lenient plea deals to violent offenders

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Nancy Mace attacks Alan Wilson's prosecution record in governor race Video

Nancy Mace attacks Alan Wilson's prosecution record in governor race

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joins the ‘Brian Kilmeade Show’ to discuss South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and the state’s upcoming gubernatorial race.

Two prominent South Carolina Republicans are ramping up attacks on one another as they battle for the GOP nomination in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial race.  

Rep. Nancy Mace has accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of being soft on crime, claiming he’s offered lenient plea deals to violent offenders, including individuals convicted of child sexual abuse, rape and murder.

"I have so many victims, they’re coming forward asking for my help," Mace said Friday on the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

"Because they’re not getting it from the attorney general."

GOP SHOWDOWN: SOUTH CAROLINA ATTORNEY GENERAL ALAN WILSON ACCUSES REP. NANCY MACE OF 'RANTING AND RAVING'

Rep. Nancy Mace and Attorney General Alan Wilson trade attacks as they vie for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in South Carolin

Rep. Nancy Mace and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson exchange heated attacks as they compete for the GOP gubernatorial nomination to replace Henry McMaster. (Getty Images)

Mace announced her bid for the governorship earlier this week and has repeatedly claimed Wilson failed to deliver justice for victims of crime in the state. She referred to several cases, including one where she claims a man was found with over a thousand photos of child sexual abuse and was able to strike a plea deal with Wilson.

"He was facing 60 years. Alan Wilson said he cut it down and let him serve one day in jail. And there are other convicted pedophile cases just like that."

FIRST ON FOX: REPUBLICAN FIREBRAND NANCY MACE LAUNCHES BID FOR SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR

The congresswoman has argued she’s been looking into a pattern of similar deals that she calls "disturbing and alarming."

Wilson, who has served as South Carolina’s attorney general since 2010, is also considered a frontrunner in the GOP primary to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Responding to some of Mace’s accusations earlier this week, Wilson defended his record.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace says she’s ‘definitely leaning’ towards running for South Carolina governor next year Video

"My office has quadrupled the size of the internet crimes against children task force," he said on the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

"We have expanded the human trafficking task force. We are supporting local law enforcement moving backlogs," he added.

He dismissed her remarks as being politically motivated.

US APPEALS COURT BLOCKS TRUMP CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS ORDERED BY BOASBERG

"She’s just throwing every single piece of mud she can in our general direction," said Wilson. 

Earlier this year, Mace delivered a fiery speech on the House floor in which she publicly criticized Wilson. In February, she accused his office of ignoring evidence of sexual assault against her and other women by a group of men, including her ex-fiancé.

Alan Wilson, South Carolina's attorney general, is running for the state's 2026 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks about a human trafficking victim protection bill before a ceremonial bill signing in the lobby of the State House on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.  (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

For nearly an hour, Mace made allegations of rape, sex trafficking and other sexual misconduct, saying she had provided Wilson’s office with evidence that wasn’t acted on.

"I'm actually a key witness in an investigation right now where I provided information to law enforcement," Mace said Friday. 

"He's trying to taint a jury pool for a future civil and or criminal case in the courts of South Carolina," she added. 

Wilson has strongly denied those claims, saying Mace never reported the allegations to him or his office. 

Nancy Mace rips ABC's George Stephanopoulos over heated exchange: 'Tried to bully me' Video

In a statement to Fox News, he further rebuked her statements and took personal shots at the lawmaker.

"Mace is a liar who will do anything to get attention to distract from her liberal voting record. I’ve served our country and dedicated my civilian career to protecting children."

