Nancy Grace warns Little Rock: 'A serial killer is walking among us right now'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace examined the ongoing search for a suspected serial killer thought to have carried out four stabbings in Arkansas, all between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The attacks took place between August 2020 and April of this year. Arkansas police Chief Keith Humphrey believes all four victims were chosen at random, but the motive for the attacks remains undetermined.

After taking what Grace described as a "seven-month hiatus" from his typical M.O., the suspect resurfaced when he stabbed 43-year-old Debra Walker. Walker miraculously survived the attack – an outcome that was not shared by the earlier victims.

"Could he have been in jail during that hiatus?" Grace wondered on a new episode of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories."

Forensic Psychologist Dr. Shari Schwartz said it's not uncommon to "see a cooling-off period with serial killers," but echoed the possibility that he was incarcerated during that time.

"I think a serial killer is walking among us right now in downtown Little Rock," Grace replied.

The FBI is reportedly helping the Little Rock Police Department with the investigation and the Bureau’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is consulting with case, KARK 4 News reported. Agents are also providing multi-media support in helping clean up photos and videos as police urge the public to come forward with information to help close in on a suspect.

