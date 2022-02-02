Nancy Grace's new 'Wanted' special is on the hunt for America's most violent fugitives

A death row child killer, a murderous father-in-law, and a violent ex-Marine are on the run — but they're no match for Nancy Grace. The former prosecutor and her team of top experts are on the hunt for three of America's most wanted fugitives, explored in the Fox Nation host's exclusive new special, ‘Wanted.’



"I’m so proud to be part of searching for these fugitives because our federal government is not doing it for us," Grace said during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday.



"I am a victim of violent crime. How does it make us feel? Betrayed by our own government – that’s how it makes us feel," said the crime expert. Grace, whose college fiancé was murdered in 1979, subsequently decided to enroll in law school and become a felony prosecutor and a supporter of victims' rights.



"Do you want to talk about Lester Eubanks? Do you know who he murdered? A 14-year-old little girl that wanted to be a nun… He sexually assaulted and murdered a 14-year-old little girl, Mary Ellen Deener. And he is out there walking free," she warned.



Lester Eubanks is just one of the three fugitives Grace's new special spotlights.



Raymond "R.J." McLeod, the first fugitive in history to make the 15 Most Wanted List with an initial reward of up to $50,000, is on the run and wanted for the 2016 killing of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.



"He enjoys hurting women for its own sake," described psychologist Dr. Michael Bourke in the special. "He's not someone that's doing it for some other purpose. He simply enjoys it."

Eugene Palmer, wanted for killing his own daughter-in-law, was formerly featured in the Nancy Grace-hosted "America's Most Wanted Overtime," an accompaniment to the recent revival of the long-standing FOX's ‘America’s Most Wanted' series, on which Palmer was also featured.



Palmer, who's been on the run for nearly a decade following his egregious crime, is now 82 years old. In 2021, the FBI acted on a tip and searched new grounds for the fugitive, but to no avail.



Palmer, much like McLeod and Eubanks, remains at large with no trace of his whereabouts.



"We must find these dangerous fugitives because they will kill again," Grace pleaded.



"If you're watching at home, if you have any info on Raymond McLeod or Lester Eubanks, please call the US Marshals' toll-free tip line, 1-877-WANTED2," Grace urged.