Nancy Grace slams Weinstein attorneys for 'whining' about disgraced mogul's 'unfair' 23-year sentence

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace joined "The Five" Wednesday and sounded off on the 23-year prison sentence for convicted sex criminal and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke handed down the sentence earlier Wednesday, and Weinstein's lawyers were quick to criticize it following the hearing.

WEINSTEIN ATTORNEY: MOGUL 'WON'T SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY' AGAIN

"I can’t believe his lawyers got up -- even though I know [Arthur] Aidala, he's a pretty good lawyer -- and whined that this was unfair," Grace said. "He got 23 years, but he could have gotten much more than that. Frankly, I’m surprised he only got 23."

She also dismissed the contention that Weinstein's declining health and loss of work were mitigating factors that should have been considered.

"Whose fault is that?" asked Grace, a former top prosecutor in Fulton County, Ga.

She said that Judge Burke may have had access to "similar transactions" -- legal cases that are similar or related to the matter at hand -- and taken them into consideration.

"When I go to a sentencing, the judge has a file," she said. "In that file, he's got the rap sheet and he has everything you could imagine. So the judge knows a lot that the jury doesn’t know."

"[E]ven on the charges for which he was convicted, he could still have gotten more than 23 years. It’s not working," she continued.

"And another thing, they have already tuned-up about an appeal -- bring it on. If they are going to appeal that the sentence is too light, that’s not going anywhere. This sentence that Judge Burke handed down was within statutory parameters."