Nancy Grace, Natalee Holloway's mother come face-to-face with Aruban authorities in search for justice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host and crime expert Nancy Grace caught the attention of authorities in Aruba when she returned to the scene of Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance alongside the Alabama teen's mother and a cold case investigator.

The confrontation unfolds in the third installment of Fox Nation's "A Natalee Holloway Investigation with Nancy Grace" as Grace, Beth Holloway, and Cold Case Investigative Research Institute Director Sheryl McCollum retrace the final hours Natalee was seen alive and detail what parents must do to be prepared for the worst when sending their children abroad.

"I swore I never, ever would come to Aruba," Grace says after arriving on the island. "I can see how small it is. They should have had this solved in, literally, 24 hours."

'THE FUHRMAN DIARIES' UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE NEW DETAILS ON THE DISAPPEARANCE OF NATALEE HOLLOWAY

The crew congregates outside the Holiday Inn where 16 years ago, 18-year-old Natalee checked in with her graduating classmates and chaperones. She never checked out, and her mysterious disappearance sparked a global media frenzy and manhunt in paradise.

Shortly after cameras start rolling, Aruban police arrive on the scene accusing the crew of trespassing and threatening arrests. Authorities continue to follow Grace and crew as they drive around the island revisiting Natalee's last known whereabouts.

"It's clear we are not welcome," Grace says, describing shopkeepers locking doors in their faces.

"When you're looking for justice, you're not out to make friends," Holloway insists.

Holloway's search for the truth began the moment she received word on May 30, 2005 that Natalee failed to appear for her flight home. The teen was last seen overnight exiting a nightclub with central suspect Joran van der Sloot. What transpired next has been in question ever since.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

"She didn't show up for the airport, so I knew instantly something was terribly wrong," Holloway recalled. "It just was not like Natalee. Honestly, I knew instantly that she had either been kidnapped or murdered."

Each year, approximately 2 million tourists descend on Aruba. Many are young American students. Beth Holloway's heartbreaking odyssey serves as a cautionary tale to others vacationing abroad.

"The cruise ships are coming up, the high schoolers are getting off, and this island has not done one thing… not a local ordinance, not a law, nothing, not rules for casinos or bars, nothing. It's still happening. They've done nothing," Grace remarks.

"I do not think the Aruban government cares at all. If they cared, they wouldn't have just threatened to arrest us," McCollum echoes.

Does the island want answers, or does it only want to protect its tourism dollars? And what can parents do if their children are traveling abroad?



Nancy Grace finds out on Fox Nation.

" A Natalee Holloway Investigation with Nancy Grace " is available to stream now on Fox Nation as a part of "All American Justice Month."