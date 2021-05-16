'The Fuhrman Diaries' unveils exclusive details on the disappearance of Natalee Holloway

Mark Fuhrman dives deep into the details of some of America’s most notorious crimes and mysteries in Season 6 of Fox Nation ’s "The Fuhrman Diaries." The former detective uncovers hidden truths behind cases spectators have followed for decades, including the unsolved disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

On May 30, 2005, Holloway vanished during a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance and the details surrounding it made international news and continue to mystify to this day. While the case remains cold, the story has changed over the years.

But one detail that never swayed is the central suspect involved: Joran van der Sloot.



He and Holloway met at a hotel-casino that fateful night, and witnesses say they saw the pair leave a nightclub together. But what transpired next has been in question for years.

Did she fall off a balcony? Was she left alone at the beach? Did she overdose? Is she buried in a national park?

The confessions were never consistent — but Fuhrman believes the man at the center of it all has the answers:

"Is there any doubt that Joran van der Sloot was there at her last moments of life? In my mind, none," Fuhrman said. "He's the only one saying he knows what happened to her."

Today, van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman he beat to death on May 30, 2010, exactly five years to the day Holloway went missing.



To find answers, or even a sliver of truth, Fuhrman travels to Aruba and unveils exclusive information he received on his trip.

Five new episodes in Season 6 examine other infamous cases, like the death of Hollywood star Bob Crane - who was found bludgeoned to death in his home. Other episodes explore how to catch a killer before it’s too late, citing campus security guard Edwin Lara and New York serial killer Joel Rifkin.