NAACP urge Black athletes to 'reconsider' playing at Florida colleges due to anti-DEI bill

The NAACP’s letter stated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'has made no effort to conceal his administration's devaluation of Black America'

The NAACP called on Black student athletes to boycott Florida universities in light of the Sunshine State’s crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

NAACP leader Derrick Johnson on Monday announced that they told Black NCAA prospects via a letter to reconsider playing for "PWI" public colleges and universities in Florida. PWI is typically referred to as a "predominantly White institution."

The NAACP is a civil rights organization that was formed in the U.S. 1909.

"Florida's rampant anti-Black policies are a direct threat to the advancement of our young people and their ability to compete in a global economy," Johnson said.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are paramount ensuring equitable and effective educational outcomes. The value Black, and other college athletes bring to large universities is unmatched. If these institutions are unable to completely invest in those athletes, it's time they take their talents elsewhere. The NAACP will remain unwavering in our efforts to hold Governor Ron DeSantis, and all oppressive elected officials accountable for their attempts to unravel our democracy." 

COLLEGE DEI CRACKDOWN PASSES ALABAMA SENATE

The NAACP’s letter stated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "has made no effort to conceal his administration's devaluation of Black America."

Their letter states, "This imbalance of power and profit demands a response, particularly because these institutions reap considerable financial benefits from the very individuals they fail to stand by in matters of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

It goes on to say, "… it's up to each individual — and to the broader community — to hold these institutions accountable."

The letter came ten days after the University of Florida fired all employees in DEI positions and administrative appointments.

FLORIDA GOV RON DESANTIS SIGNS LAW WITH BIG POTENTIAL IMPACT ON EPSTEIN CASE

DeSantis, who has made halting DEI a cornerstone of his efforts to overhaul education in the state, wrote on X, "Florida is where DEI goes to die."

"DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit," DeSantis added.

The Florida Board of Governors passed the regulation in January limiting public funding for DEI, defining them as "any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification."

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made halting DEI a cornerstone of his efforts to overhaul education in the state, wrote on X, "Florida is where DEI goes to die." ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

DEI campus proponents argue they help correct systemic inequities and address increasingly diverse student populations, while its opponents like DeSantis have said they are a form of leftist discrimination. 

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.

