Florida permanently bans funding for DEI in state schools

Florida's State Board of Education announced "strict regulations" on Wednesday to stop funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs within the state college system.

"The rule adopted by the Board defined, for the first time, DEI and affirmatively prohibits FCS institutions from using state or federal funds to administer programs that categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment," the Board wrote in a press statement. "The Board's decision will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI on Florida’s 28 state college campuses."

"Higher education must return to its essential foundations of academic integrity and the pursuit of knowledge instead of being corrupted by destructive ideologies," Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. said. "These actions today ensure that we will not spend taxpayers’ money supporting DEI and radical indoctrination that promotes division in our society."

The Board also wrote that it replaced the course "Principles of Sociology" with an education course in American history. "The aim is to provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation's past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced course," the Board explained.

Florida is not the only state that is moving to stop the spread of DEI policies on college campuses.

At a meeting of the state board of education last month, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters introduced initiatives to eliminate all DEI programs, "drag queen"-related activities, and stop any funding or staffing that contribute to those programs.

"What we’ve seen is the most radical, [Marxists] push woke ideology through DEI programs," state Superintendent Ryan Walters told Fox News Digital in an interview, adding that such programs have detracted from students’ learning and education.

"We do not want kids to be told that they are oppressors or victims based on their skin color. We instead want our kids to be told that they are each individually created by God, and they can do great things, and that’s up to them as individuals," said Walters.

Florida's Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

