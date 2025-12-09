Musk shares that if he could have a do over, he wouldn't join DOGE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk said during a Tuesday interview that while he was proud of what he accomplished at DOGE, it would have been better if he avoided controversy associated with the group and instead focused on his companies.

The concept of "DOGE" took Washington — Republicans in particular — by storm earlier this year, when President Donald Trump tapped Musk to lead an initiative called the "Department of Government Efficiency."

Musk said at the time that he was committed to finding as much as $2 trillion in savings for the federal government. That goal was not reached by the time Musk reached the end of his tenure, however. All the while, Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and factories were being attacked by left-wing activists as backlash for Musk working with the Trump administration.

'DOGE IS NOT DEAD,' DEFIANT HOUSE CAUCUS LEADER DECLARES IN PUSH TO REVIVE MUSK-ERA CUTS

On the Katie Miller podcast, Musk was asked he thought DOGE was successful.

"We were a little bit successful. We were somewhat successful. I mean, we stopped a lot of funding for that really just made no sense, that was just entirely wasteful," he said citing around $100-$200 billion dollars worth of "zombie payments" per year.

"Would you do DOGE again knowing what you know now?," Miller asked.

TRUMP LAYS OUT WHERE HE STANDS WITH ELON MUSK AFTER BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL BLOWUP

"I mean the thing is, like, I think instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically built, you know, worked on my companies essentially," he said. "So and not and the cars would they wouldn't have been burning the cars."

"You gave up a lot to do DOGE," Miller observed.

Musk agreed, noting that when one targets the flow of money amid political corruption, they can expect to face massive backlash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE