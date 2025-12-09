Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Musk shares that if he could have a do over, he wouldn't join DOGE

Department of Government Efficiency leader cites $100B-$200B in zombie payments stopped but questions if it was worth it

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Musk says DOGE accomplishments were not worth backlash his companies faced Video

Musk says DOGE accomplishments were not worth backlash his companies faced

While he said he was proud of DOGE's accomplishments, Tesla founder Elon Musk nonetheless said that they ultimately were not worth the backlash Tesla cars faced from angry activists.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk said during a Tuesday interview that while he was proud of what he accomplished at DOGE, it would have been better if he avoided controversy associated with the group and instead focused on his companies.

The concept of "DOGE" took Washington — Republicans in particular — by storm earlier this year, when President Donald Trump tapped Musk to lead an initiative called the "Department of Government Efficiency."

Musk said at the time that he was committed to finding as much as $2 trillion in savings for the federal government. That goal was not reached by the time Musk reached the end of his tenure, however. All the while, Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and factories were being attacked by left-wing activists as backlash for Musk working with the Trump administration.

'DOGE IS NOT DEAD,' DEFIANT HOUSE CAUCUS LEADER DECLARES IN PUSH TO REVIVE MUSK-ERA CUTS

Elon Musk looks down, standing in the Oval Office with his arms crossed

Elon Musk stands in the Oval Office to attend a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 30, 2025.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

On the Katie Miller podcast, Musk was asked he thought DOGE was successful. 

"We were a little bit successful. We were somewhat successful. I mean, we stopped a lot of funding for that really just made no sense, that was just entirely wasteful," he said citing around $100-$200 billion dollars worth of "zombie payments" per year.

"Would you do DOGE again knowing what you know now?," Miller asked. 

TRUMP LAYS OUT WHERE HE STANDS WITH ELON MUSK AFTER BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL BLOWUP

Elon Musk, who steered President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wields a chainsaw during an appearance at CPAC, on Feb. 20, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland

Elon Musk, who steered President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wields a chainsaw during an appearance at CPAC, on Feb. 20, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland (GETTY)

"I mean the thing is, like, I think instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically built, you know, worked on my companies essentially," he said. "So and not and the cars would they wouldn't have been burning the cars."

"You gave up a lot to do DOGE," Miller observed.

Musk agreed, noting that when one targets the flow of money amid political corruption, they can expect to face massive backlash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Teslas are becoming targets for attacks in protest of CEO Elon Musk's political involvement.

Teslas became targets for attacks in protest of CEO Elon Musk's political involvement. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue