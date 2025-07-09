Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox Nation

DOGE vs DC: Inside Trump and Musk's ambitious swamp-draining dream that ended in a bitter feud

Elon Musk's cost-cutting mission faced fierce resistance from Democrats before unexpected split with president

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Fox Nation goes inside story of DOGE's clash with the Washington establishment Video

Fox Nation goes inside story of DOGE's clash with the Washington establishment

Fox Nation's 'DOGE vs. DC' goes inside the story of the Washington establishment's clash with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency during the second Trump administration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At the onset of his second administration, President Donald Trump entrusted his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with a slew of monumental tasks – saving America from bankruptcy, de-bloating bureaucracy and draining the DC swamp.

Suddenly the world's most powerful man once again, he enlisted the world's wealthiest – Elon Musk – to carry out the task. 

"Musk bought Twitter and fired [approximately] 75% of the staff, with no effect on its operations from day to day, showing that a lot of organizations – even in the private sector – are bloated with unnecessary personnel," conservative author Stephen F. Hayward said during the Fox Nation special "DOGE vs. DC."

The installment, which hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, follows the inside story of the months-long clashes between outsider and establishment that commenced at the onset of Trump's second administration.

WILL THE TRUMP CABINET UNDO MUSK’S DOGE LEGACY NOW THAT HE'S GONE?

DOGE vs. DC

Fox Nation's "DOGE vs. DC"explores the battle between the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency and the Washington establishment. (Fox Nation)

With the U.S. national debt now sitting above $37 trillion and its compounding interest greater than the current defense budget, many have urged U.S. leaders to take action to mitigate the crisis.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who leads the DOGE subcommittee in the House of Representatives, warned if the soaring debt isn't addressed, it will be the "end of America."

Answering the call, Trump initially enlisted the help of two men to slash waste, fraud and abuse rife within the federal government – Musk and former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The duo's reform plan, outlined in the Wall Street Journal at the time, focused on deregulation, scaling back a chunk of the federal workforce and delivering cost savings for taxpayers, to name a few.

DOGE STAFFING SHAKEUP AS ELON MUSK HANGS UP HIS HAT, WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS

Elon Musk and Donald Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., May 30, 2025.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo)

But when Ramaswamy bowed out to pursue the Ohio governorship, Musk became the sole leader of DOGE, and his "de-bloating" skills from the private sector suddenly had to translate to the mammoth-sized federal government to enact Trump's vision.

As the Fox Nation special explores, his first move involved getting the federal workforce to self-reduce, offering employees a chance to resign and receive full pay through the end of September. 

According to the White House, approximately 75,000 employees accepted the offer, but DOGE's work was far from over.

Slashing "woke" programs, pausing funds for select agencies and tearing through bureaucracies to uncover waste, fraud and abuse roused left-wing activists and Capitol Hill Democrats who were far from pleased and accused DOGE of violating the Constitution. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Trump warns DOGE 'monster' might need to 'go back and eat Elon' as Musk feud continues Video

Anti-Tesla vandalism, nationwide protests and legal challenges ensued, complicating the Trump administration's efforts and creating a national spectacle.

Another shakeup came when Musk's work ended more than a year before his slated expiration date of July 4, 2026 and the former DOGE lead publicly severed ties with Trump over the "big beautiful bill."

"DOGE vs. DC" features some of the key figures behind the Trump-appointed task force that shook up Washington, expert commentary about the impact of DOGE, the blow dealt to Elon Musk's Tesla success and in-depth exploration into the Trump-Musk feud.

To learn more, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming today.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.