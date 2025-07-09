DOGE vs DC: Inside Trump and Musk's ambitious swamp-draining dream that ended in a bitter feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At the onset of his second administration, President Donald Trump entrusted his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with a slew of monumental tasks – saving America from bankruptcy, de-bloating bureaucracy and draining the DC swamp.

Suddenly the world's most powerful man once again, he enlisted the world's wealthiest – Elon Musk – to carry out the task.

"Musk bought Twitter and fired [approximately] 75% of the staff, with no effect on its operations from day to day, showing that a lot of organizations – even in the private sector – are bloated with unnecessary personnel," conservative author Stephen F. Hayward said during the Fox Nation special "DOGE vs. DC."

The installment, which hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, follows the inside story of the months-long clashes between outsider and establishment that commenced at the onset of Trump's second administration.

With the U.S. national debt now sitting above $37 trillion and its compounding interest greater than the current defense budget, many have urged U.S. leaders to take action to mitigate the crisis.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who leads the DOGE subcommittee in the House of Representatives, warned if the soaring debt isn't addressed, it will be the "end of America."

Answering the call, Trump initially enlisted the help of two men to slash waste, fraud and abuse rife within the federal government – Musk and former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The duo's reform plan, outlined in the Wall Street Journal at the time, focused on deregulation, scaling back a chunk of the federal workforce and delivering cost savings for taxpayers, to name a few.

But when Ramaswamy bowed out to pursue the Ohio governorship, Musk became the sole leader of DOGE, and his "de-bloating" skills from the private sector suddenly had to translate to the mammoth-sized federal government to enact Trump's vision.

As the Fox Nation special explores, his first move involved getting the federal workforce to self-reduce, offering employees a chance to resign and receive full pay through the end of September.

According to the White House, approximately 75,000 employees accepted the offer, but DOGE's work was far from over.

Slashing "woke" programs, pausing funds for select agencies and tearing through bureaucracies to uncover waste, fraud and abuse roused left-wing activists and Capitol Hill Democrats who were far from pleased and accused DOGE of violating the Constitution.

Anti-Tesla vandalism, nationwide protests and legal challenges ensued, complicating the Trump administration's efforts and creating a national spectacle.

Another shakeup came when Musk's work ended more than a year before his slated expiration date of July 4, 2026 and the former DOGE lead publicly severed ties with Trump over the "big beautiful bill."

"DOGE vs. DC" features some of the key figures behind the Trump-appointed task force that shook up Washington, expert commentary about the impact of DOGE, the blow dealt to Elon Musk's Tesla success and in-depth exploration into the Trump-Musk feud.

