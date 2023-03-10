Murdaugh prosecutor vows to go down 'every single rabbit hole' as surviving son Buster comes under scrutiny

The investigation into the Murdaugh family is far from over as Buster Murdaugh, the surviving son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, faces new public scrutiny over the death of a high school classmate in 2015.

On Friday, the lead prosecutor in the Murdaugh double murder trial vowed to go down "every single rabbit hole" involving the family after attorneys for Alex filed a notice of appeal with the state of South Carolina.

"⁠⁠[This] is something that's very unique, but we're very committed to looking, going down every single rabbit hole there is in this case," prosecutor Creighton Waters said on "America's Newsroom." "It's important for the system as a whole."

BUSTER MURDAUGH UNDER INTENSE SCRUTINY AFTER ALEX MURDAUGH'S GUILTY VERDICT

During the six-week trial, Buster took the stand and testified in his father's defense before Alex was ultimately convicted of murdering his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Since his father's conviction, 26-year-old Buster has come under scrutiny over the 2015 death of his 19-year-old high school classmate, Stephen Smith , who was killed in what police initially described as hit-and-run, just miles from the Murdaugh family's hunting estate. The case has been reopened.

ALEX MURDAUGH SUICIDE-FOR-HIRE HITMAN CURTIS ‘EDDIE’ SMITH COULD BE KEY PLAYER IN NEXT TRIAL

Attorney Eric Bland, who represented the children of the Murdaughs' late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield — who died in the Murdaugh home in 2018 — described the Murdaugh family's "long-rumored involvement" in Smith's death on "Fox & Friends" on Sunday.

"He was found in the middle of a country road in Hampton County, and… the highway department said he was hit by a car, but there was no broken glass, no car parts," Bland told co-host Pete Hegseth. "His clothes were intact, his shoes were on, and he had… a clear head trauma injury that looked like it was done by something other than a car."

An investigation into the 19-year-old's death remains active and ongoing.

Waters said Friday that while he cannot comment on further investigations, the Murdaugh case is "a very large investigation with a lot of different angles to it."

Alex Murdaugh also admitted to some of his alleged financial crimes during his double murder trial.

Water said each of these events have "their own importance," stressing Alex Murdaugh is presumed innocent and deserves a fair trial on each incident.

Nonetheless, Waters emphasized the events in the web of scandal surrounding the family point to "systemic issues that go to influence and corruption of a law license."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are victims there who deserve a voice as well. So we plan to pursue those because they have a larger issue than just Alex Murdaugh," he said.

"This case is about Maggie and Paul foremost, but there's also aspects of the system being manipulated by someone with this outsized influence, and we plan to address that."

Fox News' Audrey Conklin, Adam Sabes, David Lewkowict and Bailee Hill contributed to this report.