'Woke liberal' Jimmy Kimmel slammed for attacking Tim Scott as token Black Republican

Liberal comedian Jimmy Kimmel attacked Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Thursday as a token for the Republican Party, mocking him as being forced to "let the American people know the Republican Party isn't racist."

"An amazing thing happened after the speech," Kimmel said Thursday. "Every Black Republican Senator got together to let the American people know the Republican Party isn't racist."

Kimmel then played a clip of Scott's response to President Biden's congressional address where he declared the country -- not the Republican Party alone -- was not racist. Although that's a sentiment that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have repeated this week, albeit with caveats, Scott's remark drew howls of outrage on the left.

"Then Tim promptly returned to the sensory deprivation egg he calls home," Kimmel joked.

While Kimmel mocked Republicans for low Black representation in the U.S. Senate, there are only two Black Democratic Senators: Cory Booker, N.J., and Raphael Warnock, Ga. There have been just 11 Black U.S. Senators in U.S. history, among them Vice President Kamala Harris (Calif.) and former President Barack Obama (Ill.)

Kimmel, who has previously apologized for donning blackface to mock NBA star Karl Malone, was blasted by conservatives online for his racially charged mockery.

"Dude just apologized for wearing blackface, now joining in on the attacks on a black SC senator as a race-traitor, and folks if that doesn't sum up the American discourse on race, nothing does," the Washington Examiner's Seth Mandel tweeted.

Not previously known for his politics, Kimmel has become a reliable Democratic booster on his ABC show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in recent years. He tweeted sycophantically, "Finally, a reboot worth watching" over a photo of Biden's speech Thursday.

Kimmel's racially charged response to Scott has been part of a trend from left-wing commentators. Liberal "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said she was disappointed to see Scott "used" on Wednesday, and her co-host Joy Behar, who is White, said Scott didn't "understand" the difference between a racist country and systemic racism.

"Uncle Tim" trended on Twitter after Scott's speech Wednesday, a play on the "Uncle Tom" slur for Blacks viewed as overly deferential to Whites.