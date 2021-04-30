GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Left of attacking 'color of my skin'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Tim Scott responds to 'stunning' assault from the left: 'They're literally attacking the color of my skin'

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., responded Thursday to what he called the left's "stunning" personal assault against him following his rebuttal to President Biden's address to Congress.

Scott told "Fox & Friends" it was shocking to hear intolerance coming from those who say they want to end discrimination, and that those attacking him were doubling down on the concept of liberal oppression.

"Intolerance so often comes from the left with words like 'Uncle Tim' and the 'n-word' being used against me," Scott said. "And last night what was trending in social media was 'Uncle Tim,' and they doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression. It is stunning in 2021 that those who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination."

"The left has doubled down that they are going to, not attack my policies, but they're literally attacking the color of my skin," he added.

Scott said it was disappointing that the perpetrators of the trending words against him on social media want to live their lives how they want, but don't want the same thing for conservatives, instead opting for them to be confined to a corner.

"Their America and my America aren't the same America, if in fact they think that discriminating is the fastest way to end discrimination," Scott said.



Rudy Giuliani joins 'Tucker' after FBI raid at his home, office

Rudy Giuliani joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday for his first television interview since the FBI raided his New York City apartment.

On Wednesday, authorities seized electronic devices from the former Trump attorney's home and office in connection with a probe of whether he illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials.

The agents arrived around 6 a.m. and remained in Giuliani's apartment for nearly two hours, seizing several laptops and cell phones, the former New York City mayor said.

"I don't know why they have to do this," Giuliani said, recalling that the agents "seemed somewhat apologetic. They were very, very professional and very gentlemanly."

Federal authorities are investigating whether Giuliani violated the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) by failing to report his alleged activities on behalf of Ukraine to the Justice Department. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.



Israel stampede at religious festival kills at least 44

Israeli medical officials said Friday that a stampede broke out during the Jewish religious festival of Lag BaOmer in the country’s northern region, killing at least 44 and injuring at least 150.

The incident — one of the deadliest civilian disasters in the nation’s history — occurred at Mount Meron. The event attracted tens of thousands from the ultra-Orthodox community.

Some estimates said about 100,000 people were at the location, The New York Times reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a "terrible disaster."



Eli Beer, director of the Hatzalah rescue service, said he was horrified by how crowded the event was, saying the site was equipped to handle perhaps a quarter of the number who were there.









Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted what he claimed was the Biden administration's lack of an immigration policy during a town hall hosted by Fox News' Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday night.

"The Biden administration has been very successful during its first 100 days for the cartels, for the drug smugglers, for the human traffickers who are profiteering off of all the migrants who come across the border illegally," Abbott said.



He said the lack of a federal response was why he launched Operation Lone Star.



"We have deployed 1,000 public safety troops as well as National Guard to our border to secure our border from the people coming across," Abbott said to a cheering audience.



