MSNBC's Stengel blames American 'weakness' for love of Queen Elizabeth: 'Yearns' for 'hereditary privilege'

Stengel claims Americans are caught up with British Royal Family because they long for a monarchal era

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
MSNBC political analyst and former Obama administration Under Secretary of State Richard Stengel commented that Americans are so captivated with the British Royal Family because they have a "weakness" that yearns for a time of "hereditary privilege."

Stengel made his comments while on an MSNBC panel with Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, hosted by MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace. The three had been discussing the all-encompassing news of the day, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

While discussing the Queen's death, the analyst revealed that he viewed American media coverage of the event in a negative light, claiming that it represents Americans yearning for that sort of monarchal authority. 

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96 

MSNBC political analyst Richard Stengel claims that Americans' "weakness" of supposedly longing for an "era of hereditary privilege" draws them to news of the Queen and British Royal Family.

He prompted his cynical idea, stating, "I have to say to your earlier question, why are news American news networks dedicating all of this time to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? I think it’s a good question."

Stengel then declared, "I mean, you know, I think it’s something — there’s a weakness in the American character that still yearns for that era of hereditary privilege, which is the very thing that we escaped from."

Acknowledging that he had perhaps offered an unpopular opinion, Stengel added, "So there, I’ve made myself the skunk at the garden party."

Though the MSNBC host welcomed Stengel’s take, exclaiming, "No, I love it! We’re keeping it real."

Robinson, on the other hand, disagreed with the former Obama administration official. After remarking about how even British journalists, who "are trained to be objective," are having a hard time saying goodbye to the Queen, he claimed he’s "not sure" that Stengel’s assessment was correct.

"You know, and Rick, I’m not sure that we so ‘yearn’ for this hereditary privilege. I think we enjoy seeing watching all the pomp and circumstance and following the soap opera of the – of the Royal Family and the fairy tale aspect of it," Robinson explained. 

The photo used by the royal family to announce Queen Elizabeth II's death.   (Royal Collection Trust/Estate of Jane Bown)

He added, "But I don’t know that that’s something we have any sort of deep hankering for."

Other progressive media figures have made negative or deeply cynical remarks about the Queen’s passing just after it happened. A couple of them took their hatred of Great Britain’s colonial past out on the late British monarch. 

SIGNIFICANCE OF PHOTO USED TO ANNOUNCE THE QUEEN’S DEATH

Huffington Post opinion writer Stephen Crockett Jr. tweeted, "The way I wish newspapers would write: ‘Colonizers lost one of their most beloved foot soldiers as Queen Elizabeth II, 96, mostly known for f---s--- and racism, has died.’"

The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill tweeted, "Journalists are tasked with putting legacies into full context, so it is entirely appropriate to examine the queen and her role in the devastating impact of continued colonialism."

Britain's King Charles III leaves Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Friday Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.