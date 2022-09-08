Progressive media figures slam Queen Elizabeth as ‘oppressive ruler,’ ‘mostly known for racism’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressives in media had harsher words for Queen Elizabeth II after reports of her death came out on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for seven decades, died peacefully in her sleep at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

While several political leaders have expressed their condolences for her family’s loss, more progressive social media users used the news to attack both the Queen and Britain as a symbol of racism, genocide and colonialism.

Huff Post opinion writer Stephen Crockett Jr. tweeted, "The way I wish newspapers would write: ‘Colonizers lost one of their most beloved foot soldiers as Queen Elizabeth II, 96, mostly known for f*cksh*t and racism, has died.’"

Others claimed that the Queen's death is a good opportunity to discuss colonialism.

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill wrote, "Journalists are tasked with putting legacies into full context, so it is entirely appropriate to examine the queen and her role in the devastating impact of continued colonialism."

"Real question for the ‘now is not the appropriate time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism’ crowd: When is the appropriate time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism?" Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott asked.

Frequent MSNBC guest analyst and NYU law professor Melissa Murray wrote, "We are likely overdue for the difficult conversation that will inevitable [sic] come from reckoning with our past. And even for those who respect and revere the Queen, the residue of colonialism shadows day to day life in Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean."

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah explained, "Black and brown people around the world who were subject to horrendous cruelties and economic deprivation under British colonialism are allowed to have feelings about Queen Elizabeth. After all, they were her ‘subjects’ too."

Fellow Washington Post opinion columnist David Moscrop also wrote, "The monarchy as an institution, whatever else it is and whatever virtues you may believe it has, is a source and symbol of past and present colonialism. So this moment is indeed a moment to discuss colonialism, its impact, and the future of the monarchy."

"Remember that you do not have to be ‘respectful’ today for a person running an institution that killed millions of people abroad and which, until recently, banned Black people from working around the Queen," Digital Media strategist Heidi Moore tweeted.

GQ’s Wesley Lowery, who authored the recent piece on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, originally tweeted, "the death of a person seen as a near deity by the (white) political, ruling and media class, but was also at one point the oppressive ruler of something like 30% of the global population, is going to provide an excellent example of the subjectivity of ‘straight news reporting.’"

He later deleted the tweet but followed up with a sarcastic tweet reading, "you're all right. colonialism is in fact good. my bad lol."

Former Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s son, officially became King following her death. His title will be King Charles III.