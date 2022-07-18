Expand / Collapse search
Nicolle Wallace calls for ‘reliving’ January 6 every year ‘the way we relived the day of 9/11’

The January 6 committee has scheduled another primetime hearing Thursday

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein , Alexa Moutevelis | Fox News
Wallace's remarks were made during a segment on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on "Deadline: White House" that Americans should remember and "relive" January 6 like they do for the September 11 terrorist attacks. 

The comments were made during a segment discussing the January 6 committee hearings, in anticipation of a new primetime hearing set for Thursday. 

MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill, a former Democrat Senator from Missouri, suggested a way to drive home the impact of the claim President Trump was watching the Capitol riot live on TV from the White House as if the case was being tried in a courtroom.

"If I were trying this case I would put up in front of the jury what was actually on TV between 1:45 and 2:20 so they could re-live and remember what the president saw sitting in that small dining room off the Oval Office," McCaskill said, saying she remembered "feeling physically ill" during that time along with "a disbelief, a shock to my system that this was happening in our country. And these were people that I cared about that were being threatened. I remember feeling so helpless. Imagine when you're not helpless and you enjoy it [like Trump]?" 

MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace

"That's a great idea, Claire," Wallace chimed in.

"They really need to see what [Trump] was watching," McCaskill went on. "He was watching this [live footage from the Capitol], Nicolle. He was watching this, and he was celebrating, and any normal human being that wasn't a criminal would have said, as President of the United States, I have the power to stop them…"

After McCaskill finished speaking, Wallace embraced the idea of replaying the January 6, 2021, news footage in real time, "It's such a good idea that maybe I'll steal it and we'll spend some time with it leading up to [Thursday’s hearing] this week. I was on the air with Brian Williams for a lot of [January 6] and texting with national security officials and saying, ‘What am I watching?’"

She complimented panelist and Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig's "incredible body of reporting on that day," but favored McCaskill's idea. "You're right, reliving [January 6] the way we relived the day of 9/11 for many, many years will be really powerful," Wallace said.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Every year on September 11, MSNBC replays several hours of the live, real-time footage of that day in 2001 from its NBC broadcast coverage. 

Wallace went on to question her guests about the January 6 committee, which is composed of seven Democrats and two ardently anti-Trump Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Cheney is trailing her Trump-backed primary challenger by more than 20 points. 

During the segment, the participants took turn attacking Trump for the role they alleged he played in January 6. "I think that Donald Trump is used to getting away with things for most of his life. He’s been insulated from the consequences of his own actions by wealth and then celebrity and now the powers of the presidency and it’s an important moment to finally be held accountable," said Bloomberg executive editor Timothy L. O'Brien.

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This wasn’t the first time Wallace brought up the specter of 9/11. At the end of June, she said Liz Cheney was targeting 'Trumpism' through the January 6 committee like how the congresswoman's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, targeted terrorism after the attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon in 2001.

